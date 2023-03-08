Shameless actor Joshua Hoffman is B&B’s New Ridge Forrester Jr.





RJ Forrester was absent from the canvas of The Bold and the Beautiful story for a few years, but now the actor returns with a new look. Shameless actor Joshua Hoffman takes on the legacy role of Ridge and Brooke’s son, who will henceforth be known as Ridge Forrester, Jr. Joshua Hoffman is the new Forrester Deadline reported the casting scoop. RJ was last played by Anthony Turpel (Love, Victor) in 2018. The teenage character had a brief romance with Sally Spectra’s sister, Coco (Courtney Grosbeck). B&B pushed RJ and Coco into a social issue story by pointing out the dangers of texting while driving. Hoffman’s acting credits include Shameless, Code Black, Girl Meets World, Every Witch Way and Deadly Runaway. The actor, originally from Los Angeles, developed his keen interest in acting while performing at the Performing Arts Center in productions of 13 and Oliver. He is also an award-winning skier. Bold and the Beautiful Triple Threat B&B has the opportunity to tap into Hoffman’s musical talents. He plays piano and guitar. Hoffman is also a singer and songwriter. The versatile newcomer by day knows ASL (American Sign Language). RJ is Ridge and Brooke’s only biological child. Ridge is also the father of Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the late Phoebe. Brooke is the mother of Rick (last played by Jacob Young), Bridget (Ashley Jones), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Jack (whom she shares with ex-husband Nick, played by Jack Wagner). Joshua Hoffman: What’s next for Ridge Jr. Ridge Jr. (AKA RJ) spent time abroad at school. What could his return mean? How will his return affect current family dramas? In her absence, her parents Ridge and Brooke separated and Taylor (Krista Allen) now lives in Brooke’s house now that the two women are best friends. Time will tell how B&B reenters Ridge Jr. on the storytelling canvas.

