Entertainment
North West Lacrosse prepare for game against Stony Brook
After back-to-back offensive attacks against Vanderbilt and Youngstown State last weekend, where No. 3 Northwestern bombarded the opposing nets to the tune of 48 goals, coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s team will line up against No. 4 Stony Brook Friday.
The Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) enter the contest on a five-game winning streak, but the Seawolves (4-0, 0-0 CAA) have gone through their first roster and are looking to knock out NU at Ryan Fieldhouse skyrockets in the national rankings.
Both sides seem battle-tested. The Cats hold a 2-1 record against the top 25 opponents – with their only stumble in the season opener at the time. 5 Syracuse. Stony Brook is 3-0 against the top 25 teams and recently came back from a 6-0 deficit to shock then-No. 17 Stanford in San Diego.
With NU averaging 19.5 goals per game in the NCAA and the Seawolves averaging 13-plus in their four outings this season, all the pieces are in place for a high-scoring affair. For the Cats, this game serves as the final test before the start of the conference game on March 16 against Michigan.
Here are three takeaways as NU aim for a sixth straight win against a talented top-five side.
Take away food :
- The Scane Train is back on track after routine maintenance
The Cats scored a season-high 24 goals against Vanderbilt last Saturday, then repeated the same record against Youngstown State the next day. Had NU not eased off towards the end of the contest, that total could have been much higher.
However, graduate student forward Izzy Scane missed both games with an “overnight” injury, according to Amonte Hiller. Other players had to step in in her absence, and the Cats offense — save for an eight-minute second-quarter streak against Vanderbilt — was business as usual.
Scane leads his team in points and goals, with 33 and 27, respectively. Scane will face the Seawolves on more than two weeks off and will likely be looking to make up for lost time.
Expect the grad student forward to pepper Stony Brook’s cage early and often, and the Seawolves will certainly be paying plenty of defensive attention in Scane’s direction, clearing ways for main forward Erin Coykendall and other threats.
- A star-studded goalscoring showdown and more
Friday’s game features seven players on the Tewaaraton preseason watch list, which recognizes the best players in collegiate lacrosse.
Coykendall, Scane, sophomore midfielder and defenseman Samantha White, and graduate student goaltender Molly Laliberty each played integral roles in the team’s early success. Coykendall’s and Scane’s efforts quickly jump up the stat sheet, but White and Laliberty were crucial in solidifying the Cats’ defensive effort.
Stony Brook striker Kailyn Hart, defender Clare Levy and midfielder Ellie Masera received nods for the Seawolves. Hart and Masera combined for 39 points in four games, and Levy provided a defensive anchor for his team.
Currently, Scane and Masera have received the most buzz on their respective teams for a potential offer from Tewaaraton, and each will compete for bragging rights in the one-on-one battle on Friday.
- Is there room for Rhatigan to rally a new offensive threat?
Graduate student forward Hailey Rhatigan saw her first action last weekend and filled the stat sheet with eight goals and one assist. Pushed into the starting lineup without Scane, Rhatigan capitalized on her opportunity, combining speed and finishing ability to get quick scores for NU.
After a nine-point weekend, the question must be asked: Will Rhatigan be featured again? Scane’s return will certainly enhance the attacking minutes, but Rhatigan’s ability cannot be denied.
Transferring Mercer, who recently picked up her 300th collegiate point, said adjusting to her new team “was tough at first,” but she has learned new tools for her overall game.
With Rhatigan, Scane and Coykendall posing a possible triple threat on offense, Stony Brook coach Joe Spallina must prepare a thorough defensive plan to try and slow down the Cats offense or his team will go into a shootout against the Cats. most successful team in the country.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @jakeepste1n
Related stories:
—Lacrosse: North West No. 3 sets silver standard Saturday in weekend sweep
—Lacrosse: One to Watch: North West No. 3 seeks successful senior start
—Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern flies over Marquette in 21-14 road win, extending winning streak to three
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/03/07/sports/lacrosse-what-to-watch-for-no-3-northwestern-prepares-to-defend-home-turf-against-no-4-stony-brook/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ivanka Trump’s Latest Legal Ruling May Indicate She’s Done Protecting Donald Trump
- Explanation: what are the stakes of the next elections in Turkey?
- Rishi Sunak faces a dilemma regarding the upgrade
- North West Lacrosse prepare for game against Stony Brook
- Google announces when we’ll hear more about the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 8 lines
- Report predicts half the world will be overweight by 2035
- UK Weather: Snow and Ice Warnings, Met Office Forecast as UK Prepares for Coldest Night of the Year
- Amazon and Planet Mark call on UK government to help small businesses become more sustainable
- Weight loss drug semaglutide approved for NHS use
- Shania Twain casts Channing Tatum for her new Hollywood track
- 3 takeaways from Florida Gators second spring football practice
- Mervo students showcased over 100 prom dress options at promotional event