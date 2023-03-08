North West Lacrosse prepare for game against Stony Brook

On Sunday, main tackle Erin Coykendall shoots from close range against Youngstown State. Coykendall has 30 points in six games this season.

After back-to-back offensive attacks against Vanderbilt and Youngstown State last weekend, where No. 3 Northwestern bombarded the opposing nets to the tune of 48 goals, coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s team will line up against No. 4 Stony Brook Friday.

The Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) enter the contest on a five-game winning streak, but the Seawolves (4-0, 0-0 CAA) have gone through their first roster and are looking to knock out NU at Ryan Fieldhouse skyrockets in the national rankings.

Both sides seem battle-tested. The Cats hold a 2-1 record against the top 25 opponents – with their only stumble in the season opener at the time. 5 Syracuse. Stony Brook is 3-0 against the top 25 teams and recently came back from a 6-0 deficit to shock then-No. 17 Stanford in San Diego.

With NU averaging 19.5 goals per game in the NCAA and the Seawolves averaging 13-plus in their four outings this season, all the pieces are in place for a high-scoring affair. For the Cats, this game serves as the final test before the start of the conference game on March 16 against Michigan.

Here are three takeaways as NU aim for a sixth straight win against a talented top-five side.

Take away food :

The Scane Train is back on track after routine maintenance

The Cats scored a season-high 24 goals against Vanderbilt last Saturday, then repeated the same record against Youngstown State the next day. Had NU not eased off towards the end of the contest, that total could have been much higher.

However, graduate student forward Izzy Scane missed both games with an “overnight” injury, according to Amonte Hiller. Other players had to step in in her absence, and the Cats offense — save for an eight-minute second-quarter streak against Vanderbilt — was business as usual.

Scane leads his team in points and goals, with 33 and 27, respectively. Scane will face the Seawolves on more than two weeks off and will likely be looking to make up for lost time.

Expect the grad student forward to pepper Stony Brook’s cage early and often, and the Seawolves will certainly be paying plenty of defensive attention in Scane’s direction, clearing ways for main forward Erin Coykendall and other threats.

A star-studded goalscoring showdown and more

Friday’s game features seven players on the Tewaaraton preseason watch list, which recognizes the best players in collegiate lacrosse.

Coykendall, Scane, sophomore midfielder and defenseman Samantha White, and graduate student goaltender Molly Laliberty each played integral roles in the team’s early success. Coykendall’s and Scane’s efforts quickly jump up the stat sheet, but White and Laliberty were crucial in solidifying the Cats’ defensive effort.

Stony Brook striker Kailyn Hart, defender Clare Levy and midfielder Ellie Masera received nods for the Seawolves. Hart and Masera combined for 39 points in four games, and Levy provided a defensive anchor for his team.

Currently, Scane and Masera have received the most buzz on their respective teams for a potential offer from Tewaaraton, and each will compete for bragging rights in the one-on-one battle on Friday.

Is there room for Rhatigan to rally a new offensive threat?

Graduate student forward Hailey Rhatigan saw her first action last weekend and filled the stat sheet with eight goals and one assist. Pushed into the starting lineup without Scane, Rhatigan capitalized on her opportunity, combining speed and finishing ability to get quick scores for NU.

After a nine-point weekend, the question must be asked: Will Rhatigan be featured again? Scane’s return will certainly enhance the attacking minutes, but Rhatigan’s ability cannot be denied.

Transferring Mercer, who recently picked up her 300th collegiate point, said adjusting to her new team “was tough at first,” but she has learned new tools for her overall game.

With Rhatigan, Scane and Coykendall posing a possible triple threat on offense, Stony Brook coach Joe Spallina must prepare a thorough defensive plan to try and slow down the Cats offense or his team will go into a shootout against the Cats. most successful team in the country.

