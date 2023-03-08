Mike Epps under investigation after loaded handgun found at IND





Police spoke with Mike Epps, who told them he was in town for a show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and forgot the handgun was in his backpack.

INDIANAPOLIS Actor and comedian Mike Epps could face charges after bringing a loaded handgun to the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday morning. An airport spokesperson shared the firearms investigation report with 13News, confirming the incident. Shortly after 9 a.m. on March 5, airport police responded to a firearms inquiry at a security checkpoint for a possible firearm inside a backpack. Police spoke with Epps, who told them he was in town for a show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and forgot the handgun was inside his backpack. According to the report, police found a .38 Special Airweight revolver, loaded with four rounds of Hornady .38 Special ammunition, the cylinder slot with the firing pin was empty. The police then seized the handgun. “When our officers detect a firearm in the x-ray tunnel, the action stops at the checkpoint. We immediately contact local law enforcement and they take possession of the weapon,” the police said. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle told 13News. The airport spokesperson confirmed that Epps had not been arrested in connection with the incident. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office told 13News the incident is under investigation to determine if charges will be brought. A person close to Epps told 13News the actor has not commented on the incident. Epps also faces a potential federal fine of hundreds or thousands of dollars. “The fine can vary depending on whether it’s loaded or unloaded,” Mayle said. “And then the other problem is, you know, is this your first offence? Have you ever done this? We say it’s cleverly covered up? Did you try to hide it from us? Or was it just the bottom of your bag? So we take all of those factors into account when determining the amount of the fine.” TSA agents have already found 18 firearms at Indianapolis airport security checkpoints this year, ahead of last year’s pace of 68 for all of 2022. Nationwide, an all-time high of more than 6,000 firearms were found at airports. “The bottom line is, because we find so many of them, we are able to protect these weapons. Again, with officer training and the technology of our x-ray tools, we find these weapons. is to ensure passenger safety. But passengers also have to take responsibility and not bring them to the checkpoint,” Mayle said. Travelers can only bring unloaded weapons to the airport in a locked hard case, which must be checked and reported to the airline. Ammunition must be stored separately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/actor-comedian-mike-epps-loaded-handgun-indianapolis-international-airport/531-4536527e-da56-44dc-8a45-cbf91b1e9d56 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos