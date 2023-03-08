The Last of Us continues Craig Mazins’ rise in Hollywood

Craig Mazin was ready for a change.

About a decade ago, Mazin had carved out a solid career as a comedy screenwriter. Although his credits would barely earn Scary Movie 3 and Scary Movie 4 reviews as well as the second and third installments of the Hangover Trilogy, among them the calls from Hollywood executives kept coming. It was a stable and lucrative job.

Yet, something was missing.

A lot of what I would be offered was stuff where they’re like, who can fix this? Mazin recalled in an interview late last month. Or can someone go from a C-plus to a B-minus?

Eventually he decided that I was better than the job that was offered to me, he said.

It was the crucial first step in what was to become a remarkable mid-career rise. Over the past four years, Mazin, 51, has spawned two hit HBO series and transformed himself from a comedy scriptwriter to one of premium scripted TV’s hottest showrunners.