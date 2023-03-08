



Dungeons & Dragons Actor Admits Angry Outburst at Rogues Set Hugh Grant reveals he had a temper tantrum on the set of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on the first day of filming.



Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves Star Hugh Grant admits he had a little tantrum while filming a very first scene in the upcoming adaptation. Based on the beloved tabletop role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves is an upcoming fantasy adventure film from directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Grant stars in the film as hoodlum Forge Fitzwilliam, alongside other stars such as Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith. VIDEO OF THE DAY As the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves the release date is approaching, Grant reveals in a recent interview with Total movie (via Yahoo! News) that he had an unfortunate outburst on set on the first day of filming. The actor reveals that the incident happened when a chaperone of one of the child actors was in his line of sight during a scene. Check out Grant’s recollection of the incident below: “I lost my temper with a woman in my eyes the first day. I assumed it was a studio executive who should have known better. Then it turns out it’s a local woman extremely nice who was the girl’s chaperone. Terrible. Lots of crawling…I did a ‘Christian Bale’.” Related: Dungeons & Dragons Movie Must Include Something Truly Unlikely

Hugh Grant isn’t the only actor to have a blast on set Grant’s latest incident isn’t actually the first time the actor has admitted to being tough on a project behind the scenes. In 2012, after The daily show host Jon Stewart called him out for being a terrible guest, Grant basically admitted it, saying he tends to have a “mega-angerat least once a year. However, Grant is far from the only Hollywood actor to find himself in hot water for a backstage outburst. As Grant himself mentions above, The black Knight actor Christian Bale had a tantrum on the set of Terminator: Hi in 2008 when cinematographer Shane Hurlbut got into his eyes during a scene. Audio of the explosion was leaked online and Bale later apologised. Costars Bryce Dallas Howard, Common and Moon Bloodgood would also later come to the actor’s defense. Perhaps even the most notable acting explosion in recent memory is Tom Cruise’s infamous leak from the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. The star lost his temper with two crew members who violated the set’s COVID safety measures, which surprisingly didn’t garner much backlash online due to the understandable reasoning behind it. While Grant Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves the outburst may be the latest example of a high profile actor losing his temper, it certainly won’t be the last. More: Honor Among Thieves Red Dragon Supports Biggest Cameo Theory Source: Total Film (via Yahoo! News) Key Release Dates Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves

