What makes Holi such a must-attend festival for Bollywood?
From Rank BarséFor Balam Pichkari, the people of North India who celebrate Holi have several Hindi tunes to play on deafening loudspeakers like every year. While Diwali, Dussehra, Eid and Christmas are all essential holidays for Bollywood to capitalize on all the time, it is Holi (and arguably Ganesh Chaturthi given Bollywoods Mumbai connection) that is probably the most filmed festival for the mass performers of B cities, especially the song and dance sequences.
Sholay made Holi a major plot point
Arguably, the greatest Hindi film also has some of the greatest Hindi dialogue, thanks to the screenplay by Salim-Javeds. Desi Western finds Amjad Khans iconic dacoit Gabbar Singh planning to attack Ramgarh village on Holi day leading to quintessential Sholay scene where Gabbar repeatedly asks his minions,
When is Holi? Where is Holi?
On the day of the festival of colors, not only the public could hear the duo Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar Holi Ke Dinbut they also witness the first time that Jai and Veeru cross paths with Gabbar. The bandits’ plan is foiled when the protagonists of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendras show up and drive Gabbar and company away.
The 1975 blockbuster proved how a colorful festival can serve as the perfect backdrop not only for a song, but also for a major plot moment. And with shades of pink and purple adding freshness to the arid sun-scorched Ramgarh landscape, Holi served as an interesting creative choice to add diversity to Sholaycolor pallet.
Amitabh Bachchan: The Bollywoods Holi Poster
Sholay was not Amitabh Bachchan’s only film with a Holi edit as Big B went on to appear in several other iconic Holi songs during his career. The decade after SholayBachchan loaded up on bhaang blowing and playing with colors in Yash Chopras Series in which he also sang Rank Barse Bhige Chunar Wali.
With lyrics penned by his acclaimed poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the actor brought out the festive fervor with a song that is now synonymous with not only his name but the very festival in which it takes place.
Even when Bachchan’s hair started to turn gray in the 2000s, the man again played Holi with his Sholay co-star Hema Malini for gardens Hori Khele Raghuveraanother essential pick from the annual Bollywood Holi playlist.
During this decade, Bachchan also played the role of Akshay Kumars’ strict father in Waqt: the race against time, another Hindi drama with a Holi song. However, this time the track Do me a favor (Let’s play Holi) was only framed around Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Maybe Bachchan was too tired to do another Holi song!
Darr and Kabir Singh showed how scary and aggressive Holi can be
Holi is a festival of crowds applying colors and throwing water on each other. In the midst of all this chaos, there is an unfortunate chance that some might cross someone’s personal boundaries. In one of Shah Rukh Khan’s early films Darrthe actor plays an obsessive stalker who is smitten with Kiran, the heroine of Juhi Chawlas.
So even if Darrs Se Ang Lagana is yet another celebratory song, it just adds more perspective on his bad guy stalking tendencies. As the characters of Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawlas dance romantically, a creepy-as-ever SRK watches the lovebirds from a distance. While playing a dhol and staring intently at the girl of his dreams, Khans Rahul clarifies his intentions with his piercing gaze. If that wasn’t enough, he even goes so far as to forcefully apply color to Kiran. One can only hope that no one will find such weirdos in their Holi festivities.
On the other hand, there is Kabir Singh which is very similar to its Telugu original Arjun Reddy, dealt with the life of an extremely passionate but possessive and violent lover. With some college kids entering their non-consensual bura na maano holihai mode and applying color on Kiara Advanis Preeti, Shahid Kapoors Kabir turns into a raging bull.
He gets the news on call and quickly charges towards his Royal Enfield Bullet. Enraged by how daring someone was to touch his girlfriend like that, the gulaal-stained Kabir strikes daylight on his comrades. This is a confusing moment for the public. While this shows that Kabir can protect his significant other from Holi hooliganism, his temper issues might come across as red flags (especially since later in the film Kabir ends up slapping Preeti).
Regardless of the morally gray areas, Kabir SinghThe Holi scene showed that the festival can have its intense moments too (especially by some who might end up mixing too much alcohol with bhaang!).
Holi songs and 50 shades of love
From the beginning, Holi has been used to set up romantic characters and provide joyful scenarios when the two protagonists can just dance and bond together against a colorful background. And yes, this applies not only to Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in AVERAGE Fours Aaj Na Chödenge and Anil Kapoor and Rati Agnihotri in Masha’al but also Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in Wars Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (Yes, War is a beautiful homoerotic story if you look at it from a certain angle).
Apart from the War track, another essential track of Holi is obviously Balam Pichkari Since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone end up playing with the colors of denim jeans instead of white kurtas, setting a precedent for new-age Holi scenes in the film industry.
Padukone is no stranger to Holi songs given that she and husband Ranveer Singh romanced each other in RAM Leelas Lahu Mouth Lag Gaya. Since Ram Leela was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is obvious that every frame does not lack colors just like his other films with exquisite Fabindia-style production design.
So, without a doubt, the Ram Leela turns out to be a beautifully choreographed and visually striking Holi song. The chemistry between the tracks and the musical composition of Bhansalis also makes Lahu Mouth Lag Gaya a much more sensual Holi title.
Now that Bhansali has come up with a bolder Holi track, it’s interesting to see what Bollywood is cooking up next with this festival.
