Entertainment
AI-focused fintech Candidly nabs $20.5M Series B to help consumers ‘crush their debt’
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PST, subscribe here.
Hellooooo crunchers! We were back for another round of tech news from your favorite news site. It’s been a busy day for news, and Haje is on schedule trying to finish tearing down this week’s pitch deck, so let’s waste no time and get going! Christina And It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Like a student Superman in debt: Candidly, a company that helps financial institutions and employers integrate student debt and savings optimization products into employee benefits, is stepping in with $20.5 million in new funding to recover the student debt relief where new US policies leave off. Christina see you.
-
Draw to your little heart’s content: diviner powers the reMarkables e-paper tablet and examines every inch to bring you a product review worthy of getting rid of paper for good.
-
Then I saw your game, and now I’m a believer: Believer secured $55 million in new funding from big names in venture capital, like Lightspeed and Andreessen Horowitz, to focus on a new approach to multiplayer gaming that Ingrid write-ups will start with original IP and stories where player choices matter.
Startups and VCs
The economy is a little better somehow, maybe, somehow? Although things seem to be going in the right direction, the road will be long. Plus, if you can’t find work, positive macro trends are cold comfort. One of the beautiful things brian love having a platform like TechCrunch is an opportunity to help people in this difficult position, so here’s a list of robotics companies that are hiring.
The company is about to be hit by the generative AI hype train, as Salesforce prepares to invest in startups developing what it calls responsible generative AI, Paul writing.
Here’s another handful:
Gatik’s Gautam Narang on the Importance of Knowing Your Customer
Picture credits: Bryce Durbin
As the derailment of a toxic train in eastern Palestine, Ohio illustrates, our fragile legacy supply chains have long awaited an overhaul.
Autonomous vehicle startup Gatik operates around 40 driverless heavy-duty tractor-trailer trucks on routes up to 300 miles long, connecting distribution centers to smaller hubs.
Rebecca Bellan interviewed Gatik CEO and co-founder Gautam Narang to learn more about the company’s operations and investor expectations, and the impact of a shortage of human drivers on growth.
“We’ve never done free shipping,” he says. “So we’ve been doing commercial deliveries since 2019, which means every trip we’ve taken, we’ve been paid for.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Sonos is gearing up to launch two new speakers, so brian got the inside scoop from the company CEO Patrick Spence on the right to repair, spatial audio and those endless lawsuits.
Speaking of Sonos, brian also wrote about the company replacing its One with a spatial audio speaker called Era 100. Additionally, Sonos is added support for spatial audio on Apple Music, Aisha reports.
Thanks for reading and have a nice Sonos day!
It’s a busy day, so how about six more:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-ai-driven-fintech-230517048.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AI-focused fintech Candidly nabs $20.5M Series B to help consumers ‘crush their debt’
- A versatile female sports personality
- Robert August introduces the handcrafted Goodyear Welt Oxford shoes for men
- Final Eurovision Song Contest entries sold out within an hour – BBC News
- How the 1933 Long Beach earthquake prompted seismic safety
- See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied
- Preparations underway at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of fourth Test between Ind and Aus
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Handover of C-130J-30 Super Hercules A-1339 and A-1315 aircraft, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, DKI Jakarta Province, March 8, 2023 WIB
- GAF to Showcase Unique and Innovative Products Addressing Residential and Commercial Customer Needs at 2023 International Roofing Expo
- US to ease Covid testing restrictions for travelers from China as of Friday
- A French bulldog is in love with actor Henry Cavill
- BU men’s hockey didn’t miss a beat in Jay Pandolfo’s first season as coach