Holi songs you haven’t heard





Do yourself a favor and let’s NOT play Holi to the same handful of Holi songs every year. There’s so much more than Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain (Sholay) Or Rank Barsé (Series)! There are over 300 Holi songs in Hindi movies. Subhash K Jha lists a few that you may not be familiar with. Ali Re Ali Maston Free Mp3 Download

Zakhmee Sunil Dutt, Reena Roy and a crowd of revelers have fun in this composition by Bappi Lahiri. Bappi was proud of that tune; he rarely had the opportunity to dial Holi numbers. Kishore Kumar sang for Sunil Dutt while Reena Roy just danced. Kora Mann Kori Kaya

Lakshmi Reena Roy and Raj Babbar had a blast in this lovely 1982 Holi song in a movie no one has seen. The song was composed by the much overlooked Usha Khanna and sung with great enthusiasm by Lata Mangeshkar and Amit Kumar. Holi Hai Holi Sakhi

hot money Rewind to 1958 for this unknown Holi number from Asha Bhosle. Composed by Madan Mohan, it is rare in two respects: it does not follow typical Holi tropes, and it is not sung by Madan Mohan’s muse, Lata.i but the other sister, whom he rarely called to sing. Rank Ras Barse Haye Dire Dire

Good morning This one is a Holi-stic experience for the sheer pleasure of hearing two of the finest male singers of contemporary times – Yesudas and Hariharan – in the mood for Holi revelry. Joining them is singer-songwriter Usha Khanna, although she didn’t compose this one. The tune is credited to a certain Kishore Sharma. Khul Khul Khelo Rangeelo

Hari Darchan Where can you hear Mahendra Kapoor and Vani Jairam together? The quirky duo launches a blizzard of colors in a composition by Kalyanji-Anandji. It was the first song Vani sang for the songwriting duo. Kanha Sangg Khelun Holi

Memories of March Rituparno Ghosh’s sexual awakening film features this beautiful track sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and composed by Debojyoti Mishra. It’s an unconventional meditative melody for a Holi song, but we can’t expect Rituparno to be otherwise. Morey Bhar Bhar Ke Pichkari

Dhanvan The unusual combination of Kishore Kumar and Usha Mangeshkar inspired composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar to have fun with this composition. He also composed a Holi song called Holi Aaye Re for Latai at Yash Chopra Masha’al. Aise Rang De Piya Daag Na Lage Koi

Baboo Rajesh Roshan’s Holi song was sung with restrained joy. Filmed on Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini, it’s sung by Kishore Kumar and Latai. >Dekho Aayee Holi Rang Layee Holi

Mangal Pandey: The Rise Not quite the Holi song you’d expect from AR Rahman, but it has credibility in its ratings. Aamir Khan provides vocal support. Bhagi Re Bhagi Re Brijbala

Rajput Vijay Anand’s cinema has never failed to provide us with memorable music. Very few know about this rare Holi song bringing together the unreleased combination of Vijay Anand and composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Singers Mahendra Kapoor, Asha Bhosle and Dilraj Kaur capture the Holi spirit perfectly.

