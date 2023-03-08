



Popular Wolverine Fancast Actor Responds to Whether He’ll Join the MCU Now that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine, the actor leading the fancasts for the MCU’s version of the mutant answers whether he’ll join the MCU.



The Marvel Cinematic Universe Wolverine role is wide open for a new actor to claim, and Kingsman Franchise leader Taron Egerton answers whether or not he’ll join the MCU after being heavily whimsical as a character for the past few years. Hugh Jackman will return to his version of Wolverine at least once more, now in the MCU, with Dead Pool 3. After that, Marvel Studios will be looking for a new actor to bring the MCU’s version of the mutant to life, and Egerton responds if he’s ready for the opportunity. VIDEO OF THE DAY Talk with Total movie review (via The Direct), Egerton, who is the perfect MCU Wolverine cast in the eyes of many, opened up about his possible involvement as a mutant in the MCU. According to the actor, he isn’t very optimistic about playing Wolverine in the MCU, and Egerton himself doesn’t seem excited about the possibility anymore. Egerton seems to be on a different wavelength than what it would take to join Marvel, even saying, “I think I may have passed the point where it was the right thing.” Check out the full quote below: “I won’t be the guy to play Wolverine. There’s no sign that it’s the thing. And I don’t know if I’m maybe… I don’t know. Maybe I’m getting to the point where that’s not what I want anymore. I don’t know.” (…) “You know, maybe it’s not the right thing for me anymore. I think I may have passed the point where it seemed like the right thing [for my career].” Related: Wolverine’s Full Movie Timeline Explained

Which Actors Would Be Perfect To Play The MCU’s Wolverine Other Than Taron Egerton If Egerton ends up passing up the opportunity to play the MCU Wolverine, then there are a few interesting actors who could do a good job of succeeding Jackman as Wolverine. Zac Efron would be a great MCU cast for the character. The actor has also worked with Jackman in the past – as Egerton – in The greatest showman and showed he could match the original Wolverine’s screen presence, which is such a big part of what made Jackman’s turn as a Marvel mutant so iconic. Efron has long been featured as various characters for the MCU, ranging from Adam Warlock – who will debut, played by Will Poulter, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – to the human torch in the Fantastic Four. Efron is also a popular Wolverine fancast and expressed interest in the role last October, making him a prime candidate to succeed Jackman after his return from Wolverine in Dead Pool 3. Efron is also an actor known for his great physique, which is very important for the role of Wolverine. If neither Egerton nor Efron ends up becoming the new MCU Wolverine, then there are a few other names that have been thrown around the casting ring. Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood has been the main inspiration for a number of Wolverine stories. Because of this, the actor’s son, Scott Eastwood, who looks a lot like his father when he was younger, has been a recurring name to take on the role. Eastwood would bring very little baggage to the role, much like Jackman did when he was first cast. On the other hand, Keanu Reeves would be a perfect MCU Wolverine and recently expressed interest. MORE: Every MCU Wishes Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return Made Possible Now Source: Total Film magazine (via The Direct) Key Release Dates

