Boy Meets Global Jewish actor Ben Savage announces his candidacy for Congress to succeed California Rep. Adam Schiff

Jewish actor Ben Savage, best known for starring in the 1990s sitcom Boy meets the world, officially announcement Monday that he is running for the United States Congress in California’s 30th congressional district. The 42-year-old is targeting the seat currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who is now running for the United States Senate to succeed Senator Dianne Feinstein, who will retire at the end of her term. “I am a proud Californian, union member and lifelong resident of District 30, from a family of unwavering service to our country and our community,” Savage wrote in an Instagram post to his 1.1 million subscribers. “I strongly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all. I am running for Congress because it is time to restore trust in government by proposing reasonable, innovative solutions and compassion to our country’s most pressing issues. “And it’s time for passionate new leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see government operating to its full potential, unhampered by political divisions and vested interests. According to Savage’s campaign website, his long priority list include intensive training for police officers to improve public safety in his district; solving homelessness; advocating for affordable housing solutions; advancing trade union and worker rights; supporting entrepreneurship and small businesses; increase funding for public schools and provide more resources for veterans. His campaign website also explains that Savage, whose family members were murdered in concentration camps during the Holocaust, “was well aware of anti-Semitism growing up” and that he “opposes the rise in anti-Semitism and the rhetoric of hate speech and derogatory terms used so loosely in today’s society. “Through his experiences, Ben understood how lucky he and his family are to be in America and how quickly things can change for minority groups,” his website added. “He is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all members of society.” Savage, who is engaged to Tessa Angermeier, played the lead role of Cory Matthews in ABCIt is boy meets the world from 1993 to 2000 and reprized his character when the series rebooted in 2014, The girl meets the world. He graduated from Stanford University with a degree in political science and interned for Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter in 2003. He unsuccessfully ran for West Hollywood City Council in 2022. The general elections will take place on November 5, 2024.

