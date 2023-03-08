Born Again casts Jon Bernthal as The Punisher – The Hollywood Reporter





Jon Bernthal returns to his most punishing role. The actor will reprise Frank Castle, aka the anti-hero The Punisher, in Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+, sources say The Hollywood Reporter. Bernthal joins Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio on the series, which begins filming in New York this month. Unlike other Marvel series, which have six or nine episodes per season, born again is planned as a massive 18-episode epic. Writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord are behind the show, which is slated to bow in the spring of 2024. Marvel could not be reached for comment. born again takes its title from a landmark daredevil screenplay published in 1986, written by Frank Miller and drawn by David Mazzuchelli. The show deviates from this plot, although it is unclear to what extent. The Punisher, for example, made no appearance in the comic story. Daredevil vs. Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, remains the focal point. Bernthal first played the grieving father-turned-vigilante on Netflix’s version of daredevildebuting the character in the second season of 2016. He later headlined his own series for Netflix, playing the titular character for two seasons of The Punisherwhich lasted from 2017 to 2019. born again follows Netflix daredevil series that ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2018. This was the Netflix era of Marvel television and it was when the series side was not integrated with the movie side of Marvel. Marvel TV, then run by Jeph Loeb, produced a number of series for Netflix, including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage And iron fist above daredevil And Punisher. Netflix canceled its Marvel shows ahead of the late 2019 launch of competing streaming service, Disney+. Bernthal and his co-stars, it seemed, were done with Marvel. But in January 2021, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said THR he considered Netflix characters were still in play, and at the end of the year, Cox was revealed to have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Coming Home and continued to appear in She-Hulk. Her daredevil co-star D’Onofrio appeared in Hawk Eyeand Cox and D’Onofrio are key characters in the upcoming Echoa series meant to set the stage for born again. However, other Netflix actors daredevil the series should not return. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played classic supporting characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively, aren’t on the call for the Marvel series. It’s also unclear if these characters will be recast or removed from the story. Bernthal was already known to genre enthusiasts when he joined daredevil thanks to his breakout role as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead, and Marvel’s role solidified him as a comic book favorite. In recent years, the actor has also appeared in the Oscar-winning film King Richard And Soprano prequel The Many Saints of Newarkwhile on TV, he headlined the recent Showtime series american gigolo. At the end of 2021, Bernthal spoke with THR on the possibility of Frank Castle joining the MCU and indicated that he hopes to retain the obscurity of Netflix’s portrayal. “I think if there’s a loosening of this character, you’re doing the character a disservice, every iteration of the character, every comic that’s come before it, and all the amazing fans of the character,” said the actor. . “This character means so much to the military. So like I said before, it’s not about whether you do the character; it’s about whether you can do it right, and I’m just interested in doing it right. Bernthal is replaced by CAA and Cognition.

