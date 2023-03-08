Hindus in Pakistan have fun with the colors of Bollywood Song Rang Barse to celebrate Holi Watch





Video: Hindus in Pakistan smear colors and dance to Bollywood song ‘Rang Barse’ to celebrate Holi | Show The Hindu community of Karachi in Pakistan celebrated holi, the festival of colours, by spreading colors on each other and dancing to Bollywood songs. Hindu women celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colors, in Karachi on March 6. (Photo: AFP) Holi 2023: The Hindu community of Karachi in Pakistan celebrated holi, the festival of colours. Video of the celebrations in Karachi showed people dancing to Bollywood songs and slathering on colours. People, smeared in ‘gulal’ or colored powders, also sprinkled water on each other as they danced their hearts out to Amitabh Bachchan’s signature holi song ‘Rang Barse’. In a video shared by the Associated Press news agency, one of the women said that Holi is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Watch: Holi celebrations in Pakistan The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan celebrated Holi the festival of colors last week. pic.twitter.com/flEIEofnsN The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2023 Earlier, at least 15 students from the minority Hindu community celebrating Holi at the University of Karachi were injured when they were attacked by members of a radical Islamic student organization, the second such incident in Pakistan in two days. A University of Karachi official has confirmed that there was an incident in the Sindhi department where Hindus and other students were celebrating Holi and throwing colors at each other when some students attacked and injured them. An anonymous Hindu student, wearing a mask with other students, later posted a video on Twitter detailing the entire incident. “Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) militants came and attacked students celebrating Holi in the hall. They beat some of us,” she said. “They also harassed female students and we had to leave. We had gathered to celebrate the Holi festival. I want the government and the university to take action against those responsible,” she said. The attack on Hindu students in Karachi was the second such incident in Pakistan since Monday.







