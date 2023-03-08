Oscars 2023: Asians make Hollywood history with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’





NEW YORK — The 95th Academy Awards is being hailed as historic for Asians in Hollywood as ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ tops with 11 nominations. The film is the favorite after winning numerous awards and entertainment journalist Sandy Kenyon has been following the film since the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in early January. It was the start of a long journey for everyone involved in the film. “I think in a lot of ways this movie kind of blew up what people imagined an AAPI movie could be,” said co-director and co-writer Daniel Kwan. A scholar says the film is a breakthrough and points to Michelle Yeoh as one of the reasons. “She’s played all different types of roles, and it’s a moment right now where she’s been able to synthesize all of her understanding into this particular character: about family, about fantasy, about lore, about conflict: awesome “said Professor Christine Choy. with NYU Tisch School. We caught up with her when she won a previous trophy. “It means the world to me, but I think it means so much more to everyone like me because I believe this is a watershed moment and we’re here to stay,” Yeoh said. She never left, but for her co-star, this Oscar season represents a stunning comeback decades after starring opposite Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones.” “When I decided to get back into acting, all I wanted was just a job, you know? A steady job and not worrying about what I’m doing tomorrow,” the actor said. Ke Huy Quan. Quan has so much more and he has plenty of company. The Oscar favorites for gold have put Asians front and center, but their influence extends to other films as well. “Living” is a film about a British man dealing with death, but it is based on a film by the great Japanese filmmaker and written by Kazuo Ishiguro. “You know, I had to be very, very good in a past life to get a Nobel Prize winner to write a screenplay just for you,” actor Bill Nighy said. No wonder there is talk of an Asian renaissance in Hollywood. READ ALSO | The generation gap opens with Oscar-nominated ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

