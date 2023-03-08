From Sidharth-Kiara to Vicky-Katrina, here’s how Bollywood celebrated the festival of colors





Happy Holi! People are celebrating the festival of colors across the country today and our favorite Bollywood celebrities are not late at all. During the auspicious festival of Holi, Bollywood stars expressed their warm wishes and also posted photos with family and friends. Find out how your favorite Bollywood stars celebrated Holi this year: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: The couple celebrated their second Holi together and posted the photos with their family. Sharing the photos, Vicky wrote, “Happy Holi to you all from all of us!” Sidharth Malhortra and Kiara Advani: The newlyweds celebrated their first Holi together after their wedding and Sidharth also took a selfie with Kiara. “First Holi with MRS,” Sidharth wrote. Kareena Kapoor: Kareena posted adorable photos with her kids playing Holi. She wrote, “I can’t wait to take a nap after this fabulous #holi session. (I miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love and joy to all…I love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.” Alia Bhat: Alia is currently in Kashmir filming her movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. She extended Holi wishes to her fans from the set. Alia wrote, “Happy Holidays from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani.” Kartik Aaryan: Kartik is currently in the United States away from his friends and family. He wrote, “Happy Holi to you all from . I miss the Holi madness with my family and friends back home and of course mum ke hath ki gujhiya.”

