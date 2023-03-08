When Hollywood Needs A Movie Villain, Brother Tech Responds | AM 870 The ANSWER

NEW YORK (AP) A toast to disruptors, says tech billionaire Edward Nortons in Oscar-nominated Glass Onion by Rian Johnson: A mystery at loggerheads.

How about a toast? Sunday Oscars won’t be giving out a prize for best villain, but if they did, Miles Bron would win it in a walk. (With apologies to the cloud of Nope.) He’s an instantly recognizable guy we’ve become quite familiar with: a visionary (or everyone says so), social media narcissist, self-proclaimed disruptor who talks a lot about breaking Things .

Miles Bron is just the latest in a long line of Hollywood’s favorite villains: the brother of technology. Looking north to Silicon Valley, the film industry has found perhaps its richest resource of big-screen antagonists since Soviet-era Russia.

The great villains of the cinema do not come often. Best Picture Nominated Top Gun: Maverick like its predecessor, was content to fight with a faceless enemy of undetermined nationality. Why upset international ticket buyers when Tom Cruise vs. Whomever works just fine?

But in recent years, the tech sibling has proliferated on movie screens as Hollywood’s go-to villain. It’s a rise that has reflected growing fears about the expanding reach of technologies in our lives and growing skepticism for the not always altruistic motives of men and it is mostly men who control today’s digital empires. today.

We’ve had the devious CEO of Biosyn Genetics (Campbell Scott) in Jurassic World: Dominion, a franchise dedicated to the peril of technological overreach; Chris Hemsworth’s biotech overlord in Spiderhead; and Mark Rylances possibly the Earth-destroying tech guru in 2021’s Dont Look Up. We got Eisenberg, again, as tech bro Lex Luthor in Batman v. Superman in 2016; Harry Mellings, pharmaceutical entrepreneur in 2020s The Old Guard; The video game mogul breaking the rules by Taika Waititi in 2021’s Free Guy; the CEO of Oscar Isaac’s search engine in Ex Machina in 2014; and the critical portrayal of the Apple co-founder in Steve Jobs in 2015.

Children’s films, too, regularly channel parental concerns about the impact of technology on children. In The Mitchells vs. the Machines of 2021, a newly launched AI causes a robotic apocalypse. Ron’s Gone Wrong” (2021) also used a robot metaphor for smartphone addiction. And TV series have rushed just as aggressively to dramatize Big Tech gaffes. Recent entries include: Uber’s Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped from Showtime; Elizabeth Holmes from Theranos in Hulu’s The Dropout and Adam and Rebekah Neumann from WeWork in We Crashed on Apple TV.

Some of these portrayals could be attributed to Hollywood jealousy over the emergence of another California epicenter of innovation. But these worlds merged a long time ago. Many of the companies that released these films are disruptors, themselves no more than Netflix, distributor of Glass Onion.” The streamer was persuaded to release Johnson’s sequel more widely in theaters than any previous Netflix release. Estimates suggested the film raked in some $15 million over the old-school opening weekend, but Netflix execs said they don’t plan to make a habit of such rollouts in halls.

And the mistrust goes deeper than any Hollywood-Silicon Valley rivalry. A recent Quinnipiac poll found that 70% of Americans think social media companies do more harm than good. Tech leaders like Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg were sometimes viewed favorably by only 1 in 5 Americans.

As characters, the hoodie-wearing descendants of the mad scientist have formed an archetype: masters of the universe whose hubris leads to disaster, social media savants who can’t handle their personal relationships. Whether their visions of the future come to fruition or not, we end up living in their world anyway. They are villains who see themselves as heroes.

In my mind, he really is the most dangerous human being, Rylance says of his Peter Isherwell. He believes we can dominate our way out of any problem nature throws at us. I think that’s the same kind of thinking that got us into the problem we were in now, trying to dominate each other and all of life that was intertwined and upon which they depended.

Glass Onion, nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, features a new escalation in mockery from tech moguls. The eminently punchy CEO of Norton, with a name so akin to Bro, is immensely wealthy, powerful, and, given that he’s working on a volatile new power source, dangerous. But Bron is also, as Daniel Craigs Benoit Blanc ultimately deduces, an idiot. A conceited jester, said Blanc.

In Johnson’s film, the brother tech/brother emperor really has no clothes. It just skates with lies, deceptions and a bunch of unreal words like pre-made and inspired.

Even though Johnson wrote Glass Onion long before Chaotic takeover of Twitter by Elon Musks, the movies’ release seemed almost supernaturally timed to coincide with it. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was just one of Johnson’s real inspirations, some took Bron as a direct parody of Musk. In a widely read Twitter thread, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Johnson portrayed Musk as a mean, stupid man, which he called an incredibly stupid theory because Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world. history of mankind. Johnson rockets launched recently?

Musk, himself, hasn’t publicly commented on Glass Onion, but he’s had plenty of trouble with Hollywood before, including his portrayals of guys like him. Hollywood refuses to write even one story about a real corporate start-up where the CEO isn’t dumb and/or evil, Musk tweeted last year.

Musk will soon have his own movie. Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney announced Monday his months-long slog on Musk, which the producers promise will deliver a definitive, unvarnished examination of the tech entrepreneur.

At the same time as the supremacy of supervillainy tech bros has emerged, some films have sought not to ridicule Big Tech but to soak up some of the endless expanse of the digital world. Phil Lord, who with Christopher Miller produced The Mitchells vs the Machines and the multiverse-splitting Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, says the internet has profoundly influenced their approach to filmmaking.

We legacy media may be unconsciously reacting to new media, says Lord. Were all trying to figure out how to live in the new world. His change in people’s behavior. It changes the way we find and experience love. It changes our way of life. Of course, the stories we tell and the way we tell them will also change and reflect that. Into the Spider-Verse certainly reflects having a lot of content from all eras in your brain at the same time.

The best favorite image All everywhere, all at once”, also reflects our media-bombarded multi-screen lives. Writer-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, whose film is in the running for a leader 11 Oscars, say they wanted to channel the confusion and heartbreak of living in existence everywhere that tech moguls like Miles Bron helped create.

The reason we made the movie is because that’s what modern life is like, Kwan says.

So even though Miles Bron won’t be going home with an Oscar on Sunday, he still wins, in a way. It’s his world. We just live in it.

