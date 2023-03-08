Holi – Holi 2023: Bollywood couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate with friends and family





Here’s how your favorite Bollywood stars celebrated the Festival of Colors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani; Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif instagram



|



Kolkata

|

Posted on 08.03.23, 13:03 Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon celebrated Holi with family and friends in Mumbai on Tuesday. Newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara spent their first Holi together as a married couple this year. The two shared a selfie of themselves with gulaal smeared on their faces. Kiara also took the opportunity to share never-before-seen photos of her and Sidharth at their Haldi ceremony. The two were seen wearing orange outfits with haldi smeared over their faces. Another Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, spent their second Holi with Vicky’s parents and Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif. Kareena Kapoor Khan had fun with her kids Taimur and Jehangir at Holi. The 42-year-old actress shared photos from their Holi celebration showing a drenched Kareena posing with her kids. Saif Ali Khan missed the celebrations this year. Karisma Kapoor perfected the ‘how it started vs how it ended’ trend with a series of photos from her Holi celebrations. The actress, decked out in a white salwar, went from throwing color to being drenched in color herself. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu along with their daughter Inaaya attended a fun Holi party with their close friends. Soha shared a video filled with previews of the party, which was also attended by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Kartik Aaryan’s Holi celebrations took place away from home in Dallas, USA. THE Shehzada star, who is currently touring the United States of America, performed Holi on stage, entertaining fans who came to see him. Holi at Kriti Sanon’s home was all about family time with her parents and her sister Nupur Sanon. THE Bhediya star didn’t forget her furry friends and gave her two pets a little LAW on their forehead. Ananya Panday’s Holi was all about glamour. THE liger The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a stunning yellow salwar with pink color smeared across her face. Shilpa Shetty spent Holi with her family and opted for an organic way to celebrate the festival with flowers. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also spent Holi together and shared a photo of their faces smeared in color. The Archies director Zoya Akhtar was drenched in blue and green while performing Holi. Shreya Ghosal’s colorful Holi was dedicated to family time with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and their one-year-old son Devyaan. Esha Deol had a fun Holi showing her off thumkas. Her husband Bharat Takhtani also joined in the celebration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/holi-2023-bollywood-couples-sidharth-malhotra-kiara-advani-katrina-kaif-vicky-kaushal-celebrate-with-friends-and-family/cid/1921092 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos