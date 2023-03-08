5 Cr is mandatory for Bollywood divas, even Southern actresses are paid less





After months of speculation, the makers of yet to be titled NTR30 director Koratala Sivas have officially announced that Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Jr NTR in the pan-Indian film. Reportedly, the Bollywood actress will be getting a large sum of money for starring in the Telugu movie. Janhvi in ​​NTR30 Bollywood’s Janhvi Kapoor is set for her big Telugu debut, NTR 30, opposite Jr NTR in an as yet untitled upcoming project to be directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi shared the first poster on her Instagram profile. In the poster, Janhvi sat on some rocks as she turned around and smiled. The actress was dressed in a traditional pink and blue outfit. Janhvi captioned the post, “It finally happens (hugging face emoji). Can’t wait to set sail with my favorite @jrntr (red heart emoji). #NTR30. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “She said in an interview that she loved working with him, and now she has the opportunity.” The fact that (the late) Sridevis’ daughter is finally making her southern debut is huge, a source close to the films unit told Hyderabad Times, adding: “The directors have made it clear from the start that they wanted on board. The talks went on for some time before she finally signed the dotted line in February. They are confident in their role. Maximum 5 crores for Bollywood actresses According to Tollywood reports, the actress demanded Rs 5 crore for this film. Given that Janhvi is a popular actor in Bollywood and is shooting his first movie in the south, film insiders say this pay is par for the course. Nowadays, to get major Bollywood actresses, producers have to invest at least Rs 5 crore, which has become the starting point for top heroines. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead role of Ram Charan in director Shankars’ film, has been paid Rs 4 crore plus GST. While Tollywood actresses normally earn between Rs 1 and Rs 3 crore, Bollywood actresses demand between Rs 5 and Rs 10 crore. Deepika Padukone receives over Rs 10 crore for Project K. And it’s all happening because southern films want to grab the attention of Hindi audiences and they’re willing to spend more.

