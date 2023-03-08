Entertainment
Women’s stories stand out in Oscar race, but Hollywood lags behind in gender parity
LOS ANGELES, March 7 (Reuters) – Michelle Yeoh navigates her way through a multiverse, Angela Bassett leads a grieving nation at war and Cate Blanchett slyly manipulates the members of a world-class orchestra.
High-profile stories led by actresses fill the list of films up for the Oscars on Sunday, reflecting the gains of an industry that has long relegated women to secondary roles in the shadow of male heroes.
“It’s been such an amazing year for women,” the ‘Tar’ actress Blanchett said at last month’s British Film Academy Awards (BAFTA).
“And we know we’re just the tip of the iceberg,” she added. “Every year there are idiosyncratic and remarkable performances that shatter the myth that the female experience is monolithic.”
“Tar” competes for the prestigious Best Picture award with favorite “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a kung fu adventure starring Yeoh as the protagonist tasked with saving the world.
“Women Talking,” about Mennonite women dealing with sexual assault in their community, also made the best picture field.
In the supporting actress race, Angela Bassett is in the running to play Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a Marvel superhero film that puts female warriors first.
Yet Hollywood remains far from a place of gender parity.
“Women are making progress in certain areas on screen,” said UCLA sociologist Darnell Hunt, co-author of an annual report on diversity in Hollywood. But, Hunt added, they “have a long way to go, especially behind the scenes.”
In 2017, producer Harvey Weinstein’s public revelations of sexual misconduct, which supercharged the #MeToo movement and were chronicled in last fall’s film “She Said,” prompted women to speak out about their lack of power. in Hollywood and to demand equality since they make up about half of the total population of the United States. The data shows some improvement.
Women accounted for 47.2% of lead roles in top theatrical and streaming movies in 2021, UCLA researchers found. This is an increase from 32.9% in 2017.
But among directors – the most powerful role on a movie set – just 21.8% were women in 2021. That was 12.6% in 2017. Only three women won the Best Director Oscar in 94 years of history, and none have been nominated this year, ahead of Sarah Polley of “Women Talking” and Gina Prince-Blythewood of “The Woman King”.
‘DEFINITELY TAKE STEPS FORWARD’
The ranks of executives who greenlight movies and set budgets are also heavily male, according to 2020 UCLA data. Researchers found that 82% of movie studio chief executives were male, as were 80% of management teams just below CEO level.
“It’s not fair,” ‘Black Panther’ star and 2014 Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o said of the number of women running studios. “It’s about fighting for more seats at the table, the leadership table, to make sure that becomes the norm.”
To promote gender parity, advocates created the ReFrame stamp, a certification that productions could use to show they’ve hired women in at least half of key on-screen and behind-the-camera roles.
In 2022, 29 of the 100 highest-grossing films in the United States and Canada met these criteria.
“Tar” director Todd Field said he hopes Hollywood moves beyond past gender attitudes. Ten years ago he said he was told he could get a bigger budget for a film he was presenting if it featured a man.
“There’s a great tradition of strong female characters and strong female roles in film history, mostly in the 1950s,” Field said. “Why that changed at some point, I’m not sure.”
“The idea that we’re kind of leaving that realm and being able to work with a much larger view of humanity, I think that’s a healthy thing,” he added.
More female-centric movies are expected to hit theaters in the coming months. They include “The Marvels,” a superhero movie with three female leads; an adaptation of the coming-of-age novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” and a new version of Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig’s iconic Barbie doll.
“We are definitely taking steps forward and we have to keep going,” Yeoh said, adding that women still have to push to seize the opportunities. Older women, in particular, have to struggle with the idea that they’re past their prime, she said.
“We have to rewrite all this nonsense,” the 60-year-old said, “and I’m here to do it.”
Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Omar Younis in Los Angeles and Sarah Mills in London; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis
