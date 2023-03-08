Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever buys brand new Skoda India Superb luxury sedan worth over 40 lakh





Legendary Bollywood comic star Johnny Lever recently treated himself to a brand new Skoda Superb luxury sedan. The actor bought Skoda’s flagship sedan in Graphite Grey. The actor was seen taking delivery of his new car with his family members. Also Read: Skoda Celebrates Sedans With New TVC For Slavia A short video of the actor taking delivery of the car with his son Jessey Lever and daughter Jamie Lever was shared on Facebook. The actor can be seen as cheerful as he always is as he accepts the keys to his brand new car. The family was welcomed by Skoda dealership staff and a small ceremony was held by them. The family can be seen cutting the cake and enjoying the celebration of the delivery of the new car in the video. Skoda India launched the current outgoing Superb in January 2021. Since then, the model hasn’t received a ton of changes, but despite the lack of upgrades, the car still looks fresh as new. Skoda launched the facelifted version of the Superb with new variants. The first of these new variants was the SportLine variant and the new Laurin & Klement variant. The starting price of the new Superb Sportline is Rs 34.17 Lakh and goes up to Rs 37.27 Lakh for the top-end L&K variant. Along with the update, Skoda offered the new Superb with a plethora of improvements. Starting with the recently updated adaptive LED headlight unit, the headlights now get a hugely streamlined and seamless blend with the Superb’s redesigned grille. Additionally, redesigned headlights come standard with LED turn signals and a return-to-home feature. The adaptive LED headlights of the new Superb are known to provide one of the best lighting. The upgraded Skoda Superb also gets an 8.0-inch floating infotainment system as part of the new update. It gets an improved user interface and a proximity sensor. The infotainment system comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity option. It also gets features like wireless charging system, Piano Black theme along with some other tweaks for the Laurin & Klement variant. Stone Beige or Coffee Brown are the color options available for the upholstery of this luxury sedan. Updates have also been made to the steering wheel. With the updated Skoda Superb, the two-spoke steering wheel with Laurin & Klement lettering was introduced for the first time. Additionally, in the L&K variant, the car also gets a 360-degree camera view with Park Assist. Meanwhile, at the other end of the range, the SportLine iteration of the Superb got a redesigned flat-bottomed steering wheel with three spokes and a Carbon pattern. The seats of the SportLine variant are equipped with black Alcantara sports seats integrated into the headrest as well as a new virtual cockpit. As for the powertrain, the Skoda Superb only comes with a gasoline engine. The Superb is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 190hp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard. Also Read: Forgotten Hyundai Cars and SUVs: From Terracan to Sonata Gold

