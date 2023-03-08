Entertainment
$2.04 billion Powerball winner grabs $25.5 MILLION Hollywood mansion
The winner of the biggest lottery prize of all time will soon count Ariana Grande and Jimmy Kimmel as his neighbors after buying a sprawling $25.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.
Edwin Castro made headlines after winning the $2.04 billion prize in November – although he has opted to remain private ever since.
But barely a month after recouping his one-time payment, reports say he’s invested in a 13,578-square-foot hillside home that includes a full outdoor kitchen, gym, wine cellar and overflowing swimming pool.
It comes after it was revealed that Castro was being chased by another California resident who claims he had the winning ticket and it was stolen from him.
Last month, Castro, who is believed to be in his early 30s, finally claimed his $997.6 million after-tax prize.
A $25.5million Hollywood Hills mansion has been bought by record lottery winner Edwin Castro, who has stayed away since scoring $2.04billion on Powerball in November
He bought his lavish new home less than 30 days later, Real Estate magazine reportsDirt.
The three-storey property, which sits behind the iconic Chateau Marmont, has five bedrooms and five bath and shower rooms.
It also has an infinity pool, cinema room and sauna as well as two separate garages that can hold up to seven cars.
The pad was first listed in July 2022 for $30 million, but it looks like Castro managed to cut $4.5 million off the overall price.
There is also a games room and bar, as well as a fitness studio with hot and cold bath, dry sauna and steam shower.
Meanwhile, the double-height glass stairwell offers sweeping city views while two fire pits and a built-in BBQ area sit outside.
Castro largely tried to escape the spotlight after his record win.
California rules state that any lottery winner must be named – but he has never been photographed in public.
At the time of the win, lottery director Alva Johnson said Castro wanted to remain private and declined an invitation from lottery officials to attend the press conference.
In a prepared statement, Castro said, “While I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system.”
California public schools act as beneficiaries of the state lottery.
This means the education system received over $156 million as a result of the record win.
Castro did not appear at the event but did read a statement in which he said he was “shocked” and “ecstatic”.
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson Announces Edwin Castro Won Record $2.04 Billion PowerBall Jackpot in November
“The California Lottery’s mission to provide supplemental funding for California public education in both public schools and colleges makes this a huge win for the state,” Castro said.
“As someone who has received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it is gratifying to hear that as a result of my victory, the California school system also benefits,” concludes the communicated.
But his story was mired in controversy after California resident Jose Rivera claimed the winning ticket was in fact his.
Rivera is suing Castro for damages and asking to be declared the winner of the historic jackpot.
Rivera said he bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Calif., on November 7, but stole it the same day.
Rivera claims a man named “Reggie” took the ticket, and after the numbers were drawn, he attempted to retrieve the winning ticket to no avail.
Deputy Director Carolyn Becker of the California Lottery announced Castro’s name in November
The winning ticket was sold at the Joe Service Center in Altadena, CA
It is claimed that Reggie told Rivera the ticket was a dud, but if it turned out to be a winner, he would forfeit half of the winnings.
Rivera said he “refused to be blackmailed” and reported the theft to the CA Lottery and law enforcement.
Both Castro and Reggie were named as two separate defendants.
He asks the court for damages and declares him the winner of the historic jackpot of 2.04 billion dollars.
A gas station employee told Dailymail.com last month that Rivera was “crazy” to pursue the lawsuit.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11832171/2-04-billion-Powerball-winner-snaps-25-5-MILLION-Hollywood-mansion.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider electoral loyalty to Erdogan
- Boris Johnson wants his own father knighted
- $2.04 billion Powerball winner grabs $25.5 MILLION Hollywood mansion
- WATCH: Oregon State Football Talks Spring Football Day 1
- Christian Siriano’s dresses destroyed by burst pipe days before Oscars
- From the field: clinging to hope amid the repercussions of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
- Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever buys brand new Skoda India Superb luxury sedan worth over 40 lakh
- Two Americans dead, two found alive in kidnapping in Mexico
- Quit Smoking on No Tobacco Day :: North Cumbria Integrated Care
- Xi Jinping Makes Unprecedented Call Against US For Complete Containment, Encirclement And Repression Of China
- Women’s stories stand out in Oscar race, but Hollywood lags behind in gender parity
- BCCI’s unforgettable decisions that shaped women’s cricket in India