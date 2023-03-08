$2.04 billion Powerball winner grabs $25.5 MILLION Hollywood mansion

The winner of the biggest lottery prize of all time will soon count Ariana Grande and Jimmy Kimmel as his neighbors after buying a sprawling $25.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.

Edwin Castro made headlines after winning the $2.04 billion prize in November – although he has opted to remain private ever since.

But barely a month after recouping his one-time payment, reports say he’s invested in a 13,578-square-foot hillside home that includes a full outdoor kitchen, gym, wine cellar and overflowing swimming pool.

It comes after it was revealed that Castro was being chased by another California resident who claims he had the winning ticket and it was stolen from him.

Last month, Castro, who is believed to be in his early 30s, finally claimed his $997.6 million after-tax prize.

He bought his lavish new home less than 30 days later, Real Estate magazine reportsDirt.

The three-storey property, which sits behind the iconic Chateau Marmont, has five bedrooms and five bath and shower rooms.

It also has an infinity pool, cinema room and sauna as well as two separate garages that can hold up to seven cars.

The pad was first listed in July 2022 for $30 million, but it looks like Castro managed to cut $4.5 million off the overall price.

There is also a games room and bar, as well as a fitness studio with hot and cold bath, dry sauna and steam shower.

Meanwhile, the double-height glass stairwell offers sweeping city views while two fire pits and a built-in BBQ area sit outside.

Castro largely tried to escape the spotlight after his record win.

California rules state that any lottery winner must be named – but he has never been photographed in public.

At the time of the win, lottery director Alva Johnson said Castro wanted to remain private and declined an invitation from lottery officials to attend the press conference.

In a prepared statement, Castro said, “While I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system.”

California public schools act as beneficiaries of the state lottery.

This means the education system received over $156 million as a result of the record win.

California Lottery Director Alva Johnson Announces Edwin Castro Won Record $2.04 Billion PowerBall Jackpot in November

“The California Lottery’s mission to provide supplemental funding for California public education in both public schools and colleges makes this a huge win for the state,” Castro said.

“As someone who has received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it is gratifying to hear that as a result of my victory, the California school system also benefits,” concludes the communicated.

But his story was mired in controversy after California resident Jose Rivera claimed the winning ticket was in fact his.

Rivera is suing Castro for damages and asking to be declared the winner of the historic jackpot.

Rivera said he bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Calif., on November 7, but stole it the same day.

Rivera claims a man named “Reggie” took the ticket, and after the numbers were drawn, he attempted to retrieve the winning ticket to no avail.

Deputy Director Carolyn Becker of the California Lottery announced Castro’s name in November

The winning ticket was sold at the Joe Service Center in Altadena, CA

It is claimed that Reggie told Rivera the ticket was a dud, but if it turned out to be a winner, he would forfeit half of the winnings.

Rivera said he “refused to be blackmailed” and reported the theft to the CA Lottery and law enforcement.

Both Castro and Reggie were named as two separate defendants.

He asks the court for damages and declares him the winner of the historic jackpot of 2.04 billion dollars.

A gas station employee told Dailymail.com last month that Rivera was “crazy” to pursue the lawsuit.