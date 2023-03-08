Entertainment
Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt These Bollywood Stallions Have Turned Women Over And Had Us 100% Entertained
It’s March 8 and the world is celebrating International Women’s Day 2023. Today, women around the world will be praised and appreciated for their contribution to improving our lives. As we bring chocolates, flowers and other sweet things for the ladies/girls in our lives, Koimoi brings you a report on when Bollywood transformed into women on the silver screen.
For a man wearing a wig, round fruit for b**bs, women’s clothes and makeup become an amazing disguise and have been done by many. This trick has been used many times in Bollywood movies to escape an awkward situation, hide your identity or just have fun.
From Akshay Kumar to Laxmmi to Amitabh Bachchan to Laawaris, Salman Khan to Jaan-e-mann and many more, scroll below for our pick of 10 Bollywood actors who have gone on to become women on the silver screen.
Govinda – Aunty #1
Govinda is the king of comedy and has always entertained us with different outfits and styles, which is why he is the first name on our Women’s Day list. In the 1998 film Aunty No 1, In his, the actor plays Gopi – but turns into a sari-wearing aunt to help his friends.
Riteish Deshmukh-Apna Sapna Silver Silver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRGRkIoePMI
Just like Govinda, Ritesih Deshmukh is another Bollywood actor who never fails to make us laugh when he plays a comedic role. In Apna Sapna Money Money he transforms into the beautiful, salwar kameez and Sania Badnaam wearing bindi to hide from people chasing him and help his friend convey his love story.
Amitabh Bachchan Laawaris
A Women’s Day list of Bollywood actors playing women on screen would be incomplete without including this performance by Amitabh Bachchan. In Laawaris (1981), the hit song Mere Angane Mein, Big B is not one but several female avatars and rocked every one of them. This song and the performance of Mr. Bachchans are still relevant today.
Akshay Kumar – Laxmmi Bombshell
Telling the revenge story of a transgender spirit, Laxmii witnessed Akshay Kumar being possessed by the Laxman Sharma, aka the Laxmii spirit. Under the control of the dead, Akki wore a red sari with minimal jewelry, a wig, and a large red bindi. A hard-hitting performance, don’t you agree?
The return of Ajay Devgn Golmaal
In Golmaal Returns, Ajay Devgn opted for a floral dress dominated by white and purple accompanied by delicate shoes, a gold chain, lipstick and highlights as a disguise. Although it is a typical look that many aunts may follow, after watching the 2008 movie, you will always remember Ajay every time you see him.
Salman Khan – Jaan-e-mann
Yes, the Bollywood Bhaijaan has also taken the help of a female disguise to help him keep tabs on his ex-wife while helping his best friend get dates with her. The sexy halter-neck white satin dress showed off Khan’s gigantic muscles, and the chunky b**b and straight-haired wig did nothing to make his female avatar look more delicate.
Sharad Kelkar – Laxmmi Bomb
While Akshay Kumar played a woman after being possessed by the spirit of a deceased transgender person, it was Sharad Kelkar who played the role of the person who was born as an identified male but identified as a female. Dressed in a red saree and red bindi, Sharad was a force to be reckoned with when dealing with bed guys. This mention was a must on our report on Women’s Day.
Sanjay Dutt
In the 1984 film Mera Faisla, Sanjay Dutt transformed into a woman and danced beautifully to the song Allah Meri Laaj Bachana. While dressed in a pink salwar suit, Dutt danced and tried to save his izzat as he was surrounded by several other ladies. In the song, he also sported two long braids, a silver maang-tika, and a nose that can still set the internet on fire.
Ayushmann Khurrana – Dream Girl
It’s in the name itself! In Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurranas Karan can have a female voice and thus lands a job as a Pooja call center employee. While he nearly drives men in the entire town crazy behind his work persona, it’s a fun watch this Women’s Day. Bonus: A second installment, Dream Girl 2, is also in the works.
Saif Ali Khan – Humshakals
While many consider this movie one of the worst, we have to say that seeing Saif Ali Khan dressed as a woman alongside Ram Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh was really fun.
Did we miss a Bollywood actor who played an on-screen woman on our list? If so, drop the name in the comments.
Also, Happy Women’s Day, everyone!
Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan X Dhoom 4: Did Pathaan director Siddharth Anand just drop the biggest bomb? Here’s the truth behind the viral Twitter post
Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.koimoi.com/listicles/womens-day-special-salman-khan-amitabh-bachchan-sanjay-dutt-these-bollywood-studs-turned-women-entertained-us-100/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China has warned of potential conflict with the US amid diplomatic tensions
- PM Modi meets Assam Chief Minister and Council of Ministers
- End of the national working meeting, the WSIS asks President Joko Widodo not to sign the Perpres publisher’s right project
- Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt These Bollywood Stallions Have Turned Women Over And Had Us 100% Entertained
- Reporting Tool 2023 Update and New Reporting Resource | Update reports
- Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider electoral loyalty to Erdogan
- Boris Johnson wants his own father knighted
- $2.04 billion Powerball winner grabs $25.5 MILLION Hollywood mansion
- WATCH: Oregon State Football Talks Spring Football Day 1
- Christian Siriano’s dresses destroyed by burst pipe days before Oscars
- From the field: clinging to hope amid the repercussions of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
- Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever buys brand new Skoda India Superb luxury sedan worth over 40 lakh