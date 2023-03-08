Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt These Bollywood Stallions Have Turned Women Over And Had Us 100% Entertained

It’s March 8 and the world is celebrating International Women’s Day 2023. Today, women around the world will be praised and appreciated for their contribution to improving our lives. As we bring chocolates, flowers and other sweet things for the ladies/girls in our lives, Koimoi brings you a report on when Bollywood transformed into women on the silver screen.

For a man wearing a wig, round fruit for b**bs, women’s clothes and makeup become an amazing disguise and have been done by many. This trick has been used many times in Bollywood movies to escape an awkward situation, hide your identity or just have fun.

From Akshay Kumar to Laxmmi to Amitabh Bachchan to Laawaris, Salman Khan to Jaan-e-mann and many more, scroll below for our pick of 10 Bollywood actors who have gone on to become women on the silver screen.

Govinda – Aunty #1

Govinda is the king of comedy and has always entertained us with different outfits and styles, which is why he is the first name on our Women’s Day list. In the 1998 film Aunty No 1, In his, the actor plays Gopi – but turns into a sari-wearing aunt to help his friends.

Riteish Deshmukh-Apna Sapna Silver Silver

Just like Govinda, Ritesih Deshmukh is another Bollywood actor who never fails to make us laugh when he plays a comedic role. In Apna Sapna Money Money he transforms into the beautiful, salwar kameez and Sania Badnaam wearing bindi to hide from people chasing him and help his friend convey his love story.

Amitabh Bachchan Laawaris

A Women’s Day list of Bollywood actors playing women on screen would be incomplete without including this performance by Amitabh Bachchan. In Laawaris (1981), the hit song Mere Angane Mein, Big B is not one but several female avatars and rocked every one of them. This song and the performance of Mr. Bachchans are still relevant today.

Akshay Kumar – Laxmmi Bombshell

Telling the revenge story of a transgender spirit, Laxmii witnessed Akshay Kumar being possessed by the Laxman Sharma, aka the Laxmii spirit. Under the control of the dead, Akki wore a red sari with minimal jewelry, a wig, and a large red bindi. A hard-hitting performance, don’t you agree?

The return of Ajay Devgn Golmaal

In Golmaal Returns, Ajay Devgn opted for a floral dress dominated by white and purple accompanied by delicate shoes, a gold chain, lipstick and highlights as a disguise. Although it is a typical look that many aunts may follow, after watching the 2008 movie, you will always remember Ajay every time you see him.

Salman Khan – Jaan-e-mann

Yes, the Bollywood Bhaijaan has also taken the help of a female disguise to help him keep tabs on his ex-wife while helping his best friend get dates with her. The sexy halter-neck white satin dress showed off Khan’s gigantic muscles, and the chunky b**b and straight-haired wig did nothing to make his female avatar look more delicate.

Sharad Kelkar – Laxmmi Bomb

While Akshay Kumar played a woman after being possessed by the spirit of a deceased transgender person, it was Sharad Kelkar who played the role of the person who was born as an identified male but identified as a female. Dressed in a red saree and red bindi, Sharad was a force to be reckoned with when dealing with bed guys. This mention was a must on our report on Women’s Day.

Sanjay Dutt

In the 1984 film Mera Faisla, Sanjay Dutt transformed into a woman and danced beautifully to the song Allah Meri Laaj Bachana. While dressed in a pink salwar suit, Dutt danced and tried to save his izzat as he was surrounded by several other ladies. In the song, he also sported two long braids, a silver maang-tika, and a nose that can still set the internet on fire.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Dream Girl

It’s in the name itself! In Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurranas Karan can have a female voice and thus lands a job as a Pooja call center employee. While he nearly drives men in the entire town crazy behind his work persona, it’s a fun watch this Women’s Day. Bonus: A second installment, Dream Girl 2, is also in the works.

Saif Ali Khan – Humshakals

While many consider this movie one of the worst, we have to say that seeing Saif Ali Khan dressed as a woman alongside Ram Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh was really fun.

Did we miss a Bollywood actor who played an on-screen woman on our list? If so, drop the name in the comments.

Also, Happy Women’s Day, everyone!

