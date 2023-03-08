Who needs a shave? Sweeney Todd is back.





In a phone interview two days before previews began, Groban said Sweeney had been on his wish list since he was in college and first saw a mid-century production. 1990s by Los Angeless East West Players, with Orville Mendoza in the lead. It was also his introduction to the work of Sondheim, who partnered with Hugh Wheeler, the series’ screenwriter. Musical covers: Why do the worst characters in musicals get the best bits? In the coming revivals, world leaders, real and mythical, are remaking themselves an image they may not deserve, our reviewer writes.

rising stars : These actors-turned-playwrights are all digging into memories and meaning from their lives as they create these four shows, which are coming to New York in the coming months.

Gustave Dudamel: The new music director of the New York Philharmonics will conduct Mahler’s Ninth Symphony in May. This is going to be one of the hottest tickets in town.

Feel the Buzz: Bob Fosses Dancin is back on Broadway. Its stars? An eclectic cast of dancers who are anything but machines. It was a kind of secret language that I had just acquired, recalls Groban of his early explorations of Sondheims musicals. Even at a young age, when I still needed to grow into so many of the themes he wrote about, I just seemed to understand him on a weird tacit level. While Groban’s lush baritone is no doubt a fine fit for the music, perhaps he seems a little too funky and easy-going to play a serial killer whose quest for revenge turns into a desire. death sociopath? That’s actually one of the reasons I was drawn to it, Groban insisted. He said he thinks the way to gain a connection with the audience that’s scary on a deeper level than, Hey, that’s the monster in the room, is to find the humanity in between. this guy and those sitting in the audience. For his part, Kail said he leans into the shows’ strains of nostalgia, not just those of embittered Sweeney, but also his rambling companion and romantic partner, pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, played by Ashford. . What we really wanted to explore, Kail said, is can you do something exciting, something entertaining, something hilarious, something scary and can we also break your heart? Ashford, who played Dot in the 2017 Sondheim revival and James Lapines Sunday in the Park with George (who got his investment back), is on a similar wavelength.

