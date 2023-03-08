Indie Film Studio A24 Buys Off-Broadway Theater | Smart News





The independent film and television studioA24 created many darling awards, including Oscar nomineesThe whale AndEverything everywhere all at once. And soon, the studio will move from the screen to the stage. A24 bought the Cherry Lane Theater in New York’s West Village, according to a deed filed on Friday. The theater was founded by a group of artists including the poet Edna Saint-Louis Vincent Millyin the early 1920s. Throughout its 100-year history, it has staged plays such as F. Scott Fitzgerald And Tennessee Williams. Today, it calls itself the oldest theater off Broadway, The $10 million deal, first reported bybrakeds Clio Chang, is the studios first foray into live entertainment. It plans to host plays, occasional film screenings and other live performances at the site, which includes a 179-seat main theater and a smaller 60-seat studio. 2023 is a big year for us! wrote the theater in ainstagram post on Monday. We are celebrating our centenary as the birthplace of off-Broadway and are very excited to announce that we are now a proud member of the A24 family. We look forward to this next chapter in our story! A24 plans to hold events celebrating the theaters’ centenary this spring, then close for renovations, according to the New York Times Michael Paulson. The studio will retain staff from the theaters. A full program of programming should begin next year. Much remains uncertain about how the company intends to use the theater, according to the Time. A24 declined to make anyone available to speak officially about the acquisition, but an official said the company has yet to decide whether it will develop work for the scene or feature work developed by others. The expansion is part of A24’s new strategic growth plan. In March 2022, the studio secured a capital investment of $225 million, saying at the time that it planned to use the funding to expand production and develop new projects beyond the screen, reports Greg Evans ofDeadline. With this purchase, the studio is following in the footsteps of companies like Audible, Amazon’s audio subsidiary, which leased the Minetta Lane Theater in Greenwich Village for live events since 2018. Braked also reports that Netflix has also taken over a number of struggling historic locations, although they are all cinemas, including the Egyptian theater in Los Angeles and the Parisian theater on 58th Street. Angelina Fiordellisi, longtime owner of Cherry Lanes, tellsTimethat she is happy to close the deal with the studio. I really believe that my theater is in good hands, she says. They enjoy developing and producing the work of emerging writers, and many of their writers are playwrights. I can’t think of a better way to bring future life to the theater. Recommended Videos

