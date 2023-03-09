The Romantics Review – a celebration of Bollywood and Yash Chopra

Summary A series of interviews, where three generations of stars discuss the history of Bollywood and legendary director Yash Chopra. This docuseries has an infectious energy that makes you want to keep watching.

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, wWe are reviewing the 2023 Netflix documentary series The Romantics.

The Romantics is in four parts Netflix documentary series about Bollywood auteur director, Yash Chopra. Chopra is one of the most influential figures in Bollywood history and the creator of the banner Yash Raj Movies. The Romantics follows his career, all the highs and lows of his legendary movies, using archival footage and first-class interviews with some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

The Romantics (2023) Review

For many Western viewers, Bollywood is a flashy Indian version of Hollywood, filled with love, drama, dance and shiny clothes. However, it is so much more. India is a country of many cultures and religions reflected in its films. All the arts, from plays to movies, are embedded in the culture and part of their daily lives. There is a zest and a need for dance, dynamism, music and beauty, which really stands out in this documentary.

I was instantly drawn in and hooked, wanting to learn more about this billion dollar industry and the creatives behind the process. The documentary series discusses and helps audiences understand the shape of the industry and its impact, not only as a source of entertainment, but how it has made India seen around the world.

There’s so much talent both front and back, and this documentary provides access to interviews with some big stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra And Ranveer Singh, who experience complete joy and pride discussing their careers and Yash Chopra. Hearing about their experiences is one of the main highlights of this series. Their enthusiasm and insight are inspiring, and hours have flown watching them. Interestingly, no one likes the term “Bollywood”, and you’ll have to watch to find out why. Indian cinema has better sound.

One of the biggest highlights for fans will be that this documentary manages to interview a well-known shy and reclusive director-producer. Aditya Chopra, the son of Yash Chopra. He followed in his father’s footsteps, studying and becoming obsessed with movies and building his empire. Known for being interview shy, it’s a huge moment for this documentary to have that personal access. He’s friendly and fun, and his love and understanding of movies shines through.

The interviews are staged brightly, with colorful interiors, and everyone looks very comfortable in their surroundings. They scream bling and silver, which I expected. There is a decent amount of movie footage, from action movies to romance, as it takes you through Bollywood history. There are also pictures of Yash Chopra talking about his work, his lows and his highs, and you can tell from the way people talk that he was very proud and sensitive to his work.

My only criticism would be that it lacked a bit of the musical side of Bollywood, which I was looking forward to, so maybe that could be a prospect for another series, as musicals are such an integral part of Indian culture .

Is The Romantics documentary series on Netflix any good?

Yes – for anyone with an interest in film, television and how the magic of cinema is brought to our screens, this docuseries is for you. While this may seem like another series with sit-down talks and memories of the good old days, it’s still worth watching. Especially if you are new to Bollywood as he does a great job explaining who Yash Chopra is, what films he is responsible for and teaching Bollywood and Indian cinema as a whole.

What did you think of the 2023 Netflix documentary series The Romantics? Comments below.

