5 classic Bollywood scenes, from Sholay to Ram Leela





Hema Malini and Dharmendra in the movie Sholay(courtesy: go to the cinema) New Delhi: Holi is one of India’s most vibrant and joyous festivals. Bollywood has captured the essence of Holi in several of its films, creating iconic scenes that have become synonymous with the festival. Most of these scenes showcase the joy, love, and camaraderie that Holi brings, with the added drama and spectacle of Bollywood-style storytelling. Classic movies like Sholay to modern movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Holi scenes in several films have become part of Bollywood’s cultural heritage. Let’s take a look at 5 iconic Holi scenes in Bollywood movies that have stood the test of time. 1. Sholay Gabbar Singh from Sholay is one of the most popular characters in the history of Indian cinema. Needless to say, all of his dialogue has become iconic lines that have stood the test of time. One of these lines also has a Holi connection. After all, who can forget Amjad Khan bellowing: When is Holi? Where is Holi? before the scene cuts to Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain. What follows is one of the most popular Holi songs in Indian cinema that ends on a rather tragic note. At the end of the song, Gabbar and his men besiege the village. As Jai and Veeru manage to chase away Gabbar and his henchmen, it’s in this scene just before intermission that the audience is introduced to Thakur and Radha’s tragic past.

2. Damini Damini is one of the most popular Bollywood films to be led by a female protagonist in search of justice. In this film, Holi sets the backdrop for a heinous crime, the rape of a domestic worker by Damini’s brother-in-law and friends. The rape and subsequent death of the victim move the narrative forward. 3. Darr Darr, as Damini, explores how the fun and frivolous nature of Holi festivities can serve as a backdrop for dangerous activities, especially aimed at women. In Darr, Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul) who plays a stalker is seen disguising himself as a musician at Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and forcefully grabbing his hand and coloring his face. 4. Mohabbatein Two of India’s biggest stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan came face to face in Aditya Chopra Mohabbatein. One of the most memorable scenes of the two characters – who have a common history and opposing ideologies – takes place against the backdrop of Holi. In the scene, Raj (SRK) tries to convince the school principal Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) to allow the students to perform Holi. To do this, he broaches the subject by applying vermilion to Narayan Shankar’s forehead. The otherwise stoic man relents and we see a ray of change in Gurukul. 5. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for her epic romances and big Indian celebrations. In Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, the two forces of the director collide and gives us the electrifying love at first sight scene between Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone). The characters flirt with their eyes with a healthy dose of color and dance during a Holi celebration. This cute dating scene is also the prelude to the haunting romance track. Lahu Muh Lag Gaya. Tell us about your favorite Bollywood Holi moment. Featured Video of the Day Celebrations after Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday at the airport

