Bollywood roundup: Isha Koppikar Narang, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more…

– Advertisement –

After Holi, it’s Rang Panchami back in Indore for Isha Koppikar Narang

Mumbai– For Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang, who is best known for her roles in films such as ‘Company’, ‘Kaante’ and ‘Shabri’, Holi means returning to her hometown of Indore, where she extends into the celebration of Rang Panchami, five days after the festival of colors.

In this city-wide celebration of colors dating back to the time of the Holkars, colored ‘gulal’ water is poured over the tens of thousands of people who take part in the festivities. Today, the city’s municipal corporation is in charge of pouring colored water into old Indore.

For Isha, Holi means going to Indore and joining in the extended celebrations with her family. The ‘Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi’ actress added, “I love my hometown and enjoy celebrating Holi with my family and friends. I can’t wait to celebrate Holi with my daughter Riaana now that everything is safe.”

Isha concluded by talking about the deeper meaning of the festival of colors and how it promotes friendship and unity, saying, “Holi brings together people of all ages, backgrounds and religions. It’s time to have fun and celebrate together.

Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor lied in his relationships

New Delhi- Actress Shraddha Kapoor, whose latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ was released on Holi, said she lied on going out so her partner wouldn’t feel bad. However, now she thinks being honest is best.

Shraddha said: “I’ve been that person who doesn’t make anybody feel bad… with the intention of that person not feeling bad, I lied but now I think you should say the thing honest but with love.”

“I think the more honest you are in a relationship, the better. Honesty is the best policy.”

‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was widely shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

Does she identify with her character Tinni?

“Some things I do and some things I don’t. I’m not saying it’s a bad or a good quality, but my character in the movie is very vocal and says whatever comes into her head. She is almost able to keep her emotions separate from herself. I can’t do this, maybe I should do it sometimes.

Ranbir analyzes himself: I am a sulky, but I end up forgiving and forgetting

New Delhi- Bollywood idol and new dad Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ hit the big screens on Wednesday, is not a confrontational person in real life and would let lies slide as he believes people have to be forgiven.

Speaking to IANS about letting the lies slide and moving on, Ranbir said, “I don’t have a big ego. I am a very understanding person. »

“If the other person made a mistake, I’m very lenient that way. I’m not very confrontational too. I’m a sulky so I might just sulk but eventually I’ll forgive and forget,” he said. he adds.

‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was widely shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

After ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’, Ranbir has ‘Animal’, which also features Parineeti Chopra.

I want to be like Geeta from my first film: Kashka Kapoor on Women’s Day

Mumbai– As women around the world celebrate Women’s Day on Wednesday, Bollywood is not far behind. Actress Kashika Kapoor, a young Bollywood talent, is linked to the central idea of ​​her first film.

“Being a woman is like having several jobs rolled into one. Women are the true heroines of society. However, we rarely recognize their genius, and my debut film ‘Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass’ is one of these films that will leave a very strong message in the minds of the audience. On Women’s Day, I want to tell everyone that women don’t need celebration or validation! It’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, impact and strength of a woman!

“Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass”, is a biopic based on Ayushmati Geeta and where Kashika will be seen portraying a strong character based on powerful women like her.

The actress wishes all her loved ones a very happy Women’s Day, saying, “I want to be like Geeta from my first movie, who can face all the difficulties but will make her dream come true with joy.”

She went on to say, “In my film AGMP, I get to play the hero of the story, where the whole story revolves around me and the sacrifices and struggles she faces to achieve her dreams. It’s a day to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. As my film would make sure to contribute to change, we all want to see it. I can proudly say that my film will leave you with an inspirational aftertaste and a encouragement to believe in yourself.

Hrithik’s Holi: No ‘ring’, no ‘bhang’, only family practice sessions, Susanne

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated a unique Holi this year and even shared a glimpse of it with his fans and followers on Instagram.

In the clip, he and his family, including sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, dropped out of the celebration with colors and were instead seen training. They were joined by Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Hrithik was seen holding a table tennis bat. While one of his sons was playing with him, the other was seen lighting up weights. Susanne, who was in a corner, was also training.

Hrithik wrote in the caption of the video, “No ringtones or bhangs, just sweat and have fun! Personalized Holi morning workout for the whole gang by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi?

In response, Sussanne Khan commented, “Best Holi ever.”

On the work side, Hrithik, who was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. (IANS)