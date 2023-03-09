Bollywood-inspired outfits to play with colors

Bombay, March 8: Gone are the days when Holi and white outfits were synonymous. Women nowadays try on outfits of different colors and shades on Holi. From overalls to tie-and-dye, you can choose your comfort fabric for this Holi.

Need inspiration? Then check out our Bollywood divas who had fashion goals with white dresses.

All White Salwar Kameez An all white salwar kameez never goes out of style. It looks simple but gorgeous. You can also team up with a pop-up color dupatta.

white on white

Wear a white crop top or a trendy puff sleeve top and pair it with distressed white denim shorts. And opt for white shoes for a comfortable and stylish white look.

Classic white tunic

Pair your classic white tunic with comfy jeans or your traditional cigarette pants.

Overalls

Overalls are a childhood favorite. And there is nothing more comfortable than that. So opt for this outfit with a crop or even a classic top.

Tie-dye top

Alia Bhatt and tie and dye are a pretty love story. And how not to be part of it. Well kidding, a tie and dye aside is the perfect trend for the holidays because it’s like a pop of color and also the most comfortable outfit one can opt for.

Remember that Holi is all about style, fun and comfort. Do not wear anything that does not let you enjoy the atmosphere of this happy holiday.

