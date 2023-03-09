Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi buys new Mercedes Benz India GLS 400 luxury SUV worth Rs 1.4 crore





Bollywood folks and their obsession with huge, bulky luxury SUVs is unparalleled and one of the most recent actresses to get a brand new Mercedes Benz premium SUV, the GLS 400, is Huma Qureshi. The actress recently upgraded her old Mercedes Benz GLE SUV with her older brother and photos of her taking delivery were shared on Instagram via the German car brand dealership. Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd in the caption said: “Starting Women’s Day week on a high note, we are delighted to have handed over the keys to the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 D to the talented @ iamhumaq. We are thrilled to have been part of this exciting journey with her. At Auto Hangar, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service and the finest selection of luxury vehicles. Huma Qureshi’s choice of the GLS 400 D testifies to his exacting taste and his appreciation of quality and excellence. The post further added, “We would like to thank Huma Qureshi for choosing Auto Hangar as your preferred Mercedes-Benz franchise partner and for entrusting us with such an important purchase. It was a pleasure to work with her and we wish her many happy and safe kilometers in her new GLS. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 The actress chose the stylish Obsidian Black color for her new GLS SUV as it is one of the most popular in the country. The Mercedes Benz GLS 400d is a massive SUV that commands attention on the road. The SUV is powered by an equally massive diesel engine. The mill is a 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged engine with 326 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an automatic transmission called 9G-Tronic. Engine power is distributed to all four wheels. The GLS 400d is a huge SUV, but it’s not slow. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 238 km/h, which is good enough for Indian roads. In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d SUV includes a large, fully digital dashboard and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 13-speaker audio system, MBUX, tablet for rear passengers to control various settings, a five-zone climate control. The giant SUV also comes with power adjustable front seats with memory function, power reclining rear seat, ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, 360 degree camera, blind spot assist, closing doors smooth running, Active Brake Assist and Active Brake Assist Air suspension, panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped console and door bolsters, ambient lighting and deluxe leather seat coverings are all included. Currently, the GLS 400 4Matic starts at Rs 1.37 crore in India. Mercedes Benz India is also selling the even more luxurious iteration of the SUV called Maybach GLS600 in the country. It is the first Maybach SUV to be officially introduced in India and the most expensive SUV manufactured by Mercedes. Celebrities also frequently choose the GLS600, just as they do with the standard GLS. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khuranna, Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh all own Maybach GLS600s. More recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, also bought herself a brand new Maybach GLS600. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

