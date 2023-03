Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Anupam Kher pays tribute to him | Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik has died aged 67. Although the cause of death is unknown, his friend Anupam Kher confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, “I know ‘Death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would be writing this stuff about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden stop on a 45 year friendship!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!” Kangana Ranaut also tweeted about Satish. I woke up to this awful news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti, she wrote. Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, I am so shocked to learn of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who has always been vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be greatly missed by the film fraternity and millions of admirers, My deepest condolences to his family members. Two days before his death, Satish celebrated Holi at Javed Akhtar’s house. He even shared photos of the same on Twitter. He was joined at the party by Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhary, Ali Fazal and others. Satish Chandra Kaushik, born April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He graduated from Kirori Mal College and was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He starred in movies like Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and became the household name for his portrayal of Calendar in Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India. He has also directed several films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, Kyon Ki and more recently Kaagaz with Pankaj Tripathi. He was last seen in Chhatriwali with Rakul Preet Singh. His next film is Kangana’s Emergency, in which he plays Jagjivan Ram.

