Pakistani actor Feroze Khan backs Nawazuddin Siddiqui amid feud with wife | Bollywood

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has shown his support for Nawazuddin Siddiqui after the actor broke his silence and responded to allegations made against him by his ex-wife Aaliya. The Pakistani actor, who is also accused of domestic violence and abuse by his estranged wife Aliza Sultan, took to Twitter on Tuesday to send his “best wishes” to his “favorite actor” Nawazuddin. Read also : Nawazuddin Siddiqui Breaks Silence on His Ex-Wife’s Claims, Says Aliya ‘Only Wants Money’

Feroze retweeted Nawazuddins statement on Aaliyas allegations. Sending his best wishes to the favorite actor, he wrote along with him, adding a strong bicep emoji. On Monday, Nawazuddin shared his version of events on social media after Aaliya accused the actor of rape and alleged that he kicked her and their two children out of their Mumbai home. Hours later, actor Kangana Ranaut lent his support to Nawazuddin saying it was ‘essential’ for the actor to speak for himself, adding that ‘silence’ was not a solution for all. problems.

In his statement, Nawazuddin said that he and Aaliya had not lived together for years and were already divorced. Sharing his statement on social media, he wrote: “This is not an allegation but an expression of my emotions.” He alleged that his ex-wife was doing all this for more money and was a role model. Detailing how he financed Aaliyas films and her lifestyle, he alleged that she had wrongly accused him many times earlier only to retract it later once she got the requested money.

An excerpt from Nawazuddin’s statement reads: “I am called evil everywhere because of my silence. The reason why I kept silent is because all this tamasha (broadcast) will be read somewhere by my young children. Social media platforms, the press and a whole lot of people really appreciate my killing based on one-sided and manipulated videos. There are a few points I would like to express. 1. First of all me and Aaliya don’t we haven’t been together for several years, we are already divorced but we definitely only had an agreement for our children…”

Meanwhile, last year, after months of rumours, Pakistani actor Feroze confirmed that he and his wife of four years, Aliza, had ended their marriage. Before the actor released a statement, Aliza said she had to “endure the infidelity, blackmail and degradation” of Feroze. However, the actor has denied all the allegations and the former couple are taking the case to Pakistani courts.