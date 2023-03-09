Entertainment
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan backs Nawazuddin Siddiqui amid feud with wife | Bollywood
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has shown his support for Nawazuddin Siddiqui after the actor broke his silence and responded to allegations made against him by his ex-wife Aaliya. The Pakistani actor, who is also accused of domestic violence and abuse by his estranged wife Aliza Sultan, took to Twitter on Tuesday to send his “best wishes” to his “favorite actor” Nawazuddin. Read also : Nawazuddin Siddiqui Breaks Silence on His Ex-Wife’s Claims, Says Aliya ‘Only Wants Money’
Feroze retweeted Nawazuddins statement on Aaliyas allegations. Sending his best wishes to the favorite actor, he wrote along with him, adding a strong bicep emoji. On Monday, Nawazuddin shared his version of events on social media after Aaliya accused the actor of rape and alleged that he kicked her and their two children out of their Mumbai home. Hours later, actor Kangana Ranaut lent his support to Nawazuddin saying it was ‘essential’ for the actor to speak for himself, adding that ‘silence’ was not a solution for all. problems.
In his statement, Nawazuddin said that he and Aaliya had not lived together for years and were already divorced. Sharing his statement on social media, he wrote: “This is not an allegation but an expression of my emotions.” He alleged that his ex-wife was doing all this for more money and was a role model. Detailing how he financed Aaliyas films and her lifestyle, he alleged that she had wrongly accused him many times earlier only to retract it later once she got the requested money.
An excerpt from Nawazuddin’s statement reads: “I am called evil everywhere because of my silence. The reason why I kept silent is because all this tamasha (broadcast) will be read somewhere by my young children. Social media platforms, the press and a whole lot of people really appreciate my killing based on one-sided and manipulated videos. There are a few points I would like to express. 1. First of all me and Aaliya don’t we haven’t been together for several years, we are already divorced but we definitely only had an agreement for our children…”
Meanwhile, last year, after months of rumours, Pakistani actor Feroze confirmed that he and his wife of four years, Aliza, had ended their marriage. Before the actor released a statement, Aliza said she had to “endure the infidelity, blackmail and degradation” of Feroze. However, the actor has denied all the allegations and the former couple are taking the case to Pakistani courts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/pakistani-actor-feroze-khan-supports-nawazuddin-siddiqui-amid-feud-with-wife-101678251434613.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani actor Feroze Khan backs Nawazuddin Siddiqui amid feud with wife | Bollywood
- Watch as the ceiling panel drops, the traffic almost hits
- UK PM Rishi Suna defends new asylum plan as Gary Lineker tweets criticism – BBC News
- Science Update: High-intensity walking intervals are more effective than moderate-intensity walking for stroke rehabilitation, suggests NIH-funded study | NICHD
- Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Anupam Kher pays tribute to him | Bollywood
- Depressive symptoms increase risk of acute stroke
- Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi buys new Mercedes Benz India GLS 400 luxury SUV worth Rs 1.4 crore
- Louisville’s Liggett named NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week
- Study confirms why neuroscience research needs female mice – Harvard Gazette
- China has become a tough target for US spies
- Bollywood-inspired outfits to play with colors
- Study finds AFib linked to increased risk of dementia