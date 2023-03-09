Meet international actress based in Canada Sangita Konar, she shared her Bollywood and international journey on International Women’s Day with Hello Mumbai

Please accept Happy Women’s Day from Hello Mumbai News.com team:

Hello Mumbai: Could you introduce yourself to our readers?

Sangita Konar, is a famous award-winning international actress, super model and international beauty queen.

International Actress, Super Model and Beauty Pageant Winner in Canada 2020-2021, Indias Next Super Model 2021 and Grand Asia Queen 2022 winner., International Celebrity Queen Sangita Konar, I belong to a family of highly educated and very famous doctors. According to my background, I did a Masters in Information Technology Studies in Australia. I am a very educated lady. I have an excellent academic background as well as my passion. I love to travel and have traveled to different countries around the world.

As an international actress/model, I have worked for various acting and modeling projects in CANADA and INDIA. As an international cover model, I have been published all over the world. As a cover model I have been released in USA, Canada, India, France, Netherlands, Germany and many more. I am a global icon.

I received the “Top Model Award 2021 from PARIS, FRANCE. I was published as the most influential woman in the world by the international magazine based in the United States. I received the Top International Iconic Women Award 2022 .I received the Most Influential Fashion Icon Award 2022. I was awarded by a Bollywood actress.I also received an educational leadership award as a highly qualified woman internationally.I have received the World Leader and Achiever Award as Outstanding Young Leader Of the Year Recently I received the International Brilliance Award for Actress of the Year (Canada) I received the Blissful Queens World Achievers Award 2022 from London, UK. I was selected as a “judge member for the beauty pageant. I have been honored several times as a Show Stopper and International Celebrity Guest. I was featured in Billboard USA New York Times Square.

Hello Mumbai: What inspired you to become an actor, model?

I have an excellent attractive personality and I have a great sense of style and fashion. I have a great passion for fashion since my childhood. I am very fashion oriented. Since my childhood, I have been inspired by the film industry of Bollywood and Hollywood. First, my parents have always inspired me to follow my passion and pursue my dreams. Then comes my friends and fans who have always loved and supported me.

Hello Mumbai: What challenges did you face as an actress and how did you overcome them.

I never took on challenges. I have always been very confident and goal oriented. I always prepare myself to be the best to bring great results.

Hello Mumbai: Tell something about your trip to Bollywood

I did my first model/actor project in Canada. I started my international acting/modeling career from Canada. As an international actress/model, I have worked for various acting and modeling projects in CANADA and INDIA. Recently, the title track of my Hindi album was released. Currently, I am working for a film as the main heroine. As a Cover Girl, I was published all over the world. As a cover model, I have been released in CANADA, USA, INDIA, FRANCE, NETHERLANDS, GERMANY and many more. I received the International Brilliance Award for Actress of the Year Canada.

Hello Mumbai: Where does your inspiration come from?

Hello Mumbai Do you think Bollywood is a better place than Hollywood for female actresses.

Since my childhood, I have been inspired by both Hollywood and the Bollywood film industry. As an international actress, I would love to work for Hollywood and Bollywood film industries.

Hello Mumbai: How do you balance your professional and personal life?

Time management is the key. I learned how to manage my time and it helps me to manage the work-life balance. I believe that once you learn to balance your work with your professional and personal life, you are able to achieve so much more in life. I like to stay busy with multiple projects and focus on getting a good return.

Hello Mumbai: What inspires you Bollywood or Hollywood.

As an award-winning international actress, I would love to work for both Bollywood and Hollywood film industry. I was inspired by the film industries of Hollywood and Bollywood. I would love to travel all over the world and continue to work on various modeling and acting projects around the world.

Hello Mumbai: What is your message on International Women’s Day?

I wish a very happy International Women’s Day to all women who do their best to improve their lives and make the lives of those around them happier.

Hello Mumbai: Where our readers can find and stay in touch with you

Instagram handle @psangitakonar