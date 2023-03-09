From Gangubai Kathiawadi to Stree, female-led Bollywood movies that blew up the box office

The fact that there has to be a separate mention of female-centric films that have created box office buzz amidst the slew of male-led films aimed at the male gaze is a shame. It is an even greater failure that very few films in a film industry that produces around 2,000 films a year are directed by women. Despite the daunting statistics, over the years several movies have proven that the payoff of strong female roles can be huge. And it’s a lesson worth revisiting on Women’s Day.

Here are some great female-led Bollywood movies that have taken over at the box office.

The Dirty Picture (2011)

Vidya Balan’s performance as Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture may go down in history as one of her finest roles. The film brought to the big screens a nuanced story about the late star’s personal and professional life. The film’s intriguing subject matter and Balan’s acting skills earned the film a gross 117 crore worldwide in box office receipts.

English Vinglish (2012)

Tell us about a saner movie about a woman who thrives on a trip abroad than English Vinglish, we’ll wait. In the film, Sridevi’s late Shashi plays a housewife turned entrepreneur who decides to learn English. As she embarks on a journey through New York, she rediscovers herself. Between Shashi’s strong message and impassioned speech, the film is all about empowerment and it resonated with enough viewers to make it a box office hit. It was earned around 66 crores worldwide. It was also a good reminder of Sridevi’s star power. She was known for drawing massive crowds to theaters after all.

History (2012)

Few movies have been as captivating as Kahaani. Starring Vidya Balan, the film tells the story of Vidya Bagchi, a heavily pregnant woman who goes in search of her missing husband in Kolkata. Against the backdrop of Durga Puja festivities, the film unleashed a captivating mystery ably directed by Balan’s compelling act. The movie was a huge hit and grossed 80 crores worldwide. Although the film was released in 2012, it is still cited as a prime example of box office success.

Queen (2014)

Queen with Kangana Ranaut is perhaps one of the best films about female joy, friendship and liberation. He sees Rani, a simple Indian woman, who decides to go on a solo honeymoon after her fiancé called off their wedding. As she travels through Europe, she finds her own happiness and reliable friends. The Wholesome Story is not just a comfort watch, but a movie to watch over and over again. It’s also sparked endless meme patterns that speak volumes about its universal appeal while still being female-centric. The film reportedly grossed around 97 crore in box office receipts.

Mary Come (2014)

Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom packed a box office punch. The sports biopic saw PeeCee play the famous boxing champ. The film is not just a catchy watch, but a stellar spectacle of Priyanka’s acting chops. On its opening day, the film earned almost 30 crore at the domestic box office. The total rose to 91 crores worldwide. And this despite the low production budget of the film.

Tanu Marries Returning Manu (2015)

What makes Tanu Weds Manu Returns a triumph isn’t just the fact that it’s a female-led movie that garnered major box office craze, but also a sequel. Despite the sequel risk factor, the movie starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan did well. It is said to have grossed Rs 255 crores worldwide.

Neerja (2016)

Neerja is not only an excellent performance by Sonam Kapoor but also a good few weeks at the box office with an estimated earnings of 135 crores. The film tells the story of the titular Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who lost her life saving three children during a hijacked flight. As it recounts the harrowing events of the tragedy, the film promised a captivating and delivered watch. Sonam was a revelation as Neerja Bhanot and gave an outstanding performance which remains an unforgettable part of her filmography. It’s further proof that honoring an exceptional woman in an exceptional film titled by a woman makes for a great movie time.

Razi (2018)

2018 was a good year for Bollywood and Raazi was one of the reasons. The film was part of a hot streak for the industry as it joined a slew of female-led films, including Padmaavat, Hitchki and Veere Di Wedding, which did well at the box office. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan and others revolved around a true story of a young Kashmiri girl who served as an undercover agent in Pakistan. The spy drama was critically acclaimed and captured the attention of audiences. It earned around 197 crore at the box office.

Street (2018)

Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and others is one of the best horror comedies to come out of Bollywood. Its subtle feminist commentary and comedic elements make it a rare gem hailed by both critics and audiences. The movie also sparked a horror-comedy universe and the next installments including Bhediya owe it to Stree which grossed around 180 crores.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Gangubai Kathiawadi did what no one believed possible. It brought audiences back to the theater after the pandemic. Starring Alia Bhatt, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali follows a young girl from Kathiawad who was forced into prostitution at a young age and eventually becomes a brothel woman and political figure. Bhatt brought her A-game to the period film and it’s impossible to look away from her when she’s in frame. The film not only attracted large audiences, but also brought box offices back from a long slump. It was one of the rare instances where a female-led film made a splash. And by big, we mean 210 crore in box office numbers.