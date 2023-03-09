Entertainment
Ranbir and Shraddha Save Dying Bollywoods Rom-com Genre
Love Hota Hota Hota Kai Baar Hai
Don’t we all hum this song once in a while these days?
The track belongs to the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. This director of Luv Ranjan came out on the occasion of Holi (March 8) and painted everyone with the colors of joy and love. Well, that’s not what we’re saying, that’s the first verdict from Twitter declaring the movie a super hit.
Whether it’s calling the film a revival of the Bollywood rom-com or hailing the return of Shraddhas to the big screen after a hiatus, here’s what Twitter has to say:-
Saw #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. A RomCom Bollywood par excellence after ages. To its flaws. Also has its moments.
I’m just glad there’s a filmmaker who’s willing to put together a conventional (read without trying to be someone else) Bollywood film on this scale and reasonably succeed.
Akarsh hp (@AbstractAkarsh) March 8, 2023
This movie will make you laugh, cry, love like crazy. An amazing joyful ride that you must experience with your friends and family #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarReview
Kavya (@itsmekavyaa) March 8, 2023
#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar
I just saw rainbow lights… Shraddha is on fire. It is the shraddha that we want to see more often. @luv_ranjan seemed to have brought out the actor in her!!!
rish (@Ilovevarshraa) March 8, 2023
INTERVAL
My god Shraddha never looked at this gorgeous chemistry dude and shraddha Ranbir
Their game is on point! Now let me enjoy the movie byeeeee #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar
lipulovesshra (@lipulovesshra) March 8, 2023
Experienced a theater full of people laughing their hearts out #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is literally a winner!!
Bollywood Rom Com Era is back with #RanbirKapoor
Vidyaa #SunMaahi (@__vidyaaaa) March 8, 2023
#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar Review
POSITIVES:
1. Molding
2. Chemistry of lead
3. Music and background music
4. Cinematography
5. Guidance
6. Writing
NEGATIVES:
1. A few shifts here and there
Overall, #TJMM is a good Rom-Com that provides pleasure.#TJMMReview #RanbirKapoor #Shraddha Kapoor #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/4NyF9ii9XK
Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) March 8, 2023
#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar boss boss boss Aisa feel aarha tha you v disaster ho jayega lakin iss movie ko ending ne shyad bacha laga….
rnrtv (@ranjan_rnrtv) March 8, 2023
Romantic Comedy Hit Family Artist
Everything is fine there
Music
Acting
Comedy
Feeling
Family values #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar
2nd Blockbuster for Bollywood after Pathaan
1n’ur (@ursbharathish) March 8, 2023
#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar I loved Perfect Romcom, a light-hearted relationship story with lots of fun emotions and fabulous songs. #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor are superb and make it work wonderfully. @luv_ranjan nailed by making an enjoyable family entertainer.
Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 8, 2023
#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar : A romantic family comedy.
Entertaining in parts and has toe-clapping music. Ranbir Kapoor is in great shape and Shradda Kapoor complements him well. Makes a fun watch.
Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) March 8, 2023
While promoting the movie, Ranbir was asked why he didn’t star in a romantic comedy after his 2013 blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Reacting to what the new dad in town said at Pinkvilla, I think it was a mix of a lot of things. Maybe it was conscious. Also, there were other films that were offered to me. I always had bad luck because my films took a long time. Barfi took 2 years and Rockstar took time too. I also felt like the kind of romantic comedies that were being made or offered to me weren’t too exciting.
There was nothing new they offered. Somewhere I was retired like this in my head. I thought maybe it was a dying genre and nobody wanted to watch rom-coms anymore and wanted big-ticket experiences. When I met Luv (Ranjan) and he told me about this idea, everything came together.
Ranbir further revealed what convinced him to take on TJMM and said, “I loved the idea, I loved the character, and I loved what he was trying to say through the romantic comedy. It’s not just a romantic comedy. He was trying to say a lot of things. Rom-com means that many factors have to come into play. The story, the character, the director, the timing, the cast, the music; There are a lot of factors you need for a rom-com to click and I feel like somewhere, it all clicked into place.
#OneWordReview…#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar: WINNER.
Rating:
A refreshing take on romance and relationships #PKP, #PKP2, #SKTKSNOW #TJMM, #LuvRanja tick all the right boxes again #Shraddha Kapoor tremendous, #RanbirKapoor outstanding chart music. #TJMMReview pic.twitter.com/5CZKqszPY6
Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2023
On the work side, where Ranbir has his film Animal in hand, Shraddha will soon be in the spotlight in Stree 2 and an untitled biopic by Rukhsana Kausar. She was last in Baaghi 3 of 2020s and with an appearance in Bhediyas song Thumkeshwari.
