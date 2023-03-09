Oscars 2023: nominated for best actor with longest screen time?

A large majority of recent Best Actor Oscar winners have been honored for relatively long performances, with nine of the last 10 spending more than 77 minutes on screen. Over the past 10 years, the Academy has had several opportunities to award male lead performances that fell below the one-hour mark (as they had done dozens of times in previous decades), but their sharp preference for longer roles has always been retained. This year, several actors who do not reach the 60-minute threshold are nominated, and they will probably suffer the same fate as their predecessors.

Will Smith won the Best Actor 2022 award for his hour, 30 minutes and 10 seconds work as Richard Williams in “King Richard”, which constitutes 62.33% of the film. This is the 18th longest of the 95 performances ever honored in this category. He was immediately preceded by ‘The Father’ star Anthony Hopkinswho has come closer than any main male winner since 2012 must appear on screen for less than an hour (more precisely, one hour, five minutes and 14 seconds). Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”; 58 minutes and 15 seconds) remains the last champion not to have reached the 60-minute mark.

The 2023 Best Actor nominees have an average screen time of one hour, 10 minutes and 43 seconds, or 59.15% of their films. These averages are higher than the 2022 contenders by two minutes and 40 seconds and 5.69%. The last 10 winners of this award had an average screen time of one hour, 27 minutes and eight seconds (or 67.33%).

The current Best Actor nominee with the most screen time is Austin Butlerwhose portrait of Elvis Presley in “Elvis” lasts one hour, 35 minutes and 34 seconds (60.01% of the film). Less than 13% of the hundreds of performances that have been nominated for this award are longer than his, and the same is true for only about 13% of category winners. The only longer performance that has been recognized here in the past five years is that of the 2020 winner Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), which equals one hour, 43 minutes and 44 seconds.

Butler technically ranks in the middle of the lineup in terms of percentage, with a 10.14% smaller presence in his film than Brendan Fraser a in “The Whale”. Fraser ranks second in terms of actual screen time, with a total of one hour, 21 minutes and 57 seconds. Almost exactly a quarter of all Best Actor nominees have, like him, starred in at least 70% of their films, and the same goes for 20 past winners.

Middle of the pack in actual screen time, but second in percentage is Colin Farrel, which appears in one hour, nine minutes and 26 seconds (or 60.96%) of “The Banshees of Inisherin”. His film received the same acting nominations as “The Power of the Dog” last year, with one for Best Actor and one for Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon) and two for Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson And Barry Keoghan). This situation is different, however, in that Farrell is ahead of his star cast mates by at least 34 minutes, while Benedict Cumberbatch dominated by a significantly smaller margin of 22 minutes.

Next is Paul Mescal, whose screen time in “Aftersun” totals 58 minutes and 14 seconds (or 57.26%). His co-star, Frankie Leather, edging him out by nearly four minutes, making him one of the few Best Actor nominees who didn’t get the most screen time in his film. Since the turn of the century, only 23 other actors have achieved recognition from the academy for performances under an hour. Before Dujardin, the last such winner was Whitaker Forest with 42 minutes and 34 seconds in “The Last King of Scotland” (2007).

The leading male contestant with the least screen time this year is Bill Nighy, whose 48-minute, 25-second role in “Living” takes up 47.36% of the film. In terms of real time, it is among the 20% shortest performances ever nominated for this award and would be the 19th shortest to win gold. The only actors with less screen time who have competed for this award in the last decade were Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”; 43 minutes and 36 seconds) and Chadwick Boseman (“My Rainey’s Black Bottom”; 44 minutes and seven seconds).

PREDICTthe winners of the Oscars 2023 until March 12



Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the highest prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest betting champions. Can you then top our estimated rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions up-to-date as they impact our latest racetrack odds, which are terrifying chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Have your say and share your opinions on our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to follow the latest awards rumours. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who do you predict and why?