Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, ‘Calendar’ of ‘Mr India’, has died





Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik – who’s dabbled in lovable characters like Calendar” in Mr Indiaand Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana– died in Mumbai on Thursday. Kausik was 66 years old. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama in New Delhi and the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He wore many hats – he was a director, producer, theater actor, film actor, comedian and screenwriter. Kaushiks NSD teammate and family friend Anupam Kher broke the news of his death. I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I hadn’t thought, even in my wildest dreams, that I would ever write this thing about my best friend. Such a sudden stop to a 45 year old friendship!! Life will never be the same without you Satish!, Kher said. I woke up to this awful news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji was personally also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti, wrote Kangana Ranaut. Born April 13, 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972. He wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah’s comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983). He was well known for his role as “Calendar” in the hit film Shekar Kapurs Mr India in 1989 in which he played a memorable role alongside Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrush Puri. He was also noted for his character as “Pappu Pager” in the comedy Deewana Mastana (1997), directed by his friend David Dhawan. The film stars Govinda, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in key roles. He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhanand in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. His first film as a director was produced by Boney Kapoor Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja(1993), starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. His second was Prem (1995) starring Tabu and Sanjay Kapoor, which was produced by Boney Kapoor. Both Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka RajaAnd Firstdid not do well at the box office. Kaushik achieved his first success with Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999, in which Anil Kapoor and Kajol tried out for lead roles. In 2003, he went out with Tere naam With Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla. Kaushik also served as Chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board and Vice Chairman of the FTII Society. In fact, days before his death, Kaushik had posted photos of Holi celebrations and wished Kher a happy birthday. In January, he posted a video of his workout at a gym, in which he wrote – I know hard work will pay.. loving yourself is the motivation this year.

