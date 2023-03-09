Senior Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik has died aged 66 at his Mumbai residence after suffering a heart attack. Actor Anupam Kher, the late filmmaker’s friend, officially confirmed the news on Twitter.

A few days ago, Satish celebrated Holi with lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha and others. Unfortunately, he left us all and created an irreplaceable void in the industry.

Satish Kaushik is also an actor, producer and screenwriter. His notable directorial works include Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam and Kaagaz. He has played many key roles in many Hindi movies and is famous for his role as Calendar in Mr. India.

Many celebrities including Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Madhur Bhandarkar expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the late filmmaker. We at 123telugu offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Satish Kaushik and share their grief at this time of loss.

