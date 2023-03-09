Oscars 2023: Watch scenes from the Best Supporting Actor nominees

Watch the scenes from the performances appointed in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting Role 95th Academy Awardsas well as interviews with the stars on the links below.

The Oscars will be presented on March 12.

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, who previously starred together in Martin McDonagh’s “In Bruges,” return in “The Banshees of Inisherin” as two men on a windswept Irish island whose friendship is falling apart.

In this scene, Colm (Gleeson) tries to explain to Pádraic (Farrell) why he’s ending their friendship – something Pádraic hates to let happen:

In this scene, Colm confesses and opens up slightly to the priest (David Pearse) about his despair:

Gleeson spoke with “Sunday Morning” about starring in a story in which tragedy and comedy coexist, where humor springs from the sources of pain. Was it hard to keep a straight face? “No,” he said. “The hard part is, when you get a Martin McDonagh script, you’re guaranteed to laugh out loud. You’re going to laugh out loud, and it’s one of the best experiences you’ll ever have in your life, especially if there is a role offered for you.

“When you’ve just done it, though, and because it’s based on a kind of reality that’s undeniable and usually has more than a hint of tragedy, you have to say goodbye to humor.”

Gleeson’s credits include “The General”, “The Tailor of Panama”, “Gangs of New York”, “Calvary”, “Paddington 2”, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and the Harry Potter series (as “Madeye” Moody ) . He won an Emmy for playing Winston Churchill in ‘Into the Storm’ and earned one of five Golden Globe nominations for playing former President Donald Trump in ‘The Comey Rule’.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is his first Oscar nomination.



Here comes the sun: actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, plus the letter from Samantha Smith 22:00

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is playing in theaters, available on demand and on home video, and streaming on HBO Max

Brian Tyree Henry, “Cuseway”

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “This Is Us,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse”) received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in “Causeway.” He plays James, a New Orleans man suffering from the trauma of his nephew’s death, who befriends a soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) who is recovering from trauma and injury sustained during his tour in Afghanistan.

In this scene, James reveals to Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence) the circumstances of his nephew’s death (caution, explicit language):

Henry told The Hollywood Reporter that he was drawn to moving beyond James’ grief and how he came through the loss: “What I didn’t know was the connection that would emerge with Jennifer. Honestly, we found out what the movie was really about between takes Really talking to each other, calling each other on our bullshit, really being around each other and realizing that’s the essence of who James and Lynsey are .”

While developing the characters beyond what was on the script pages, he and Lawrence were a bit adrift when filming was halted mid-stream due to the pandemic. “We would check on each other,” he said. “But there was always the feeling that there was something unfinished. So, we were calling each other and saying, ‘Let’s open this shit up. We had a lot of in-depth discussions about what we each had been through and the losses we had endured.

“The craziest part was when we went back to New Orleans to finish it, everything was different. New Orleans was different, we were different. I think it was something we had to bring, how we wanted to find a connection after so long of sitting in isolation and sitting with our own thoughts.”

“Pavement” is now in theaters and streaming via AppleTV+.

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Beloved for his work on television (“Taxi,” “Dear John”) and Broadway, Judd Hirsch earned his first Oscar nomination in 1981, for his performance as assisting psychiatrist Timothy Hutton in “Ordinary People.” by Robert Redford. In “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical story about a boy’s growing love for movies, Hirsch plays young Sammy’s eccentric Uncle Boris.

“So Steven Spielberg calls me up and says, ‘I need someone, because that part of the guy who made me become a director’ – he’s an old uncle, great-uncle,” Hirsch said “Sunday morning”. “So I go, ‘OK, no background, nothing, nothing, nothing.’ He’s not going to describe this guy, and he expects me to be like him?”

With a blank canvas, Hirsch thought back to his childhood days on the boardwalk at Coney Island. “OK, let me take my experience. The only one I had was Coney Island.”

Hirsch, who earned his second Oscar nomination, said: “The pride I felt being in this movie was greater than anything I’ve ever had to be in any other movie. I had to bring it, be him, all alone.”

“The Fabelmans” is in theaters now and available on demand and on home video.

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, whose films include ’71’, ‘Killing of a Sacred Deer’, ‘Chernobyl’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Eternals’ and ‘The Batman’ (as the Joker), won the BAFTA award for his performance as Dominic, the local policeman’s abused son, in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

Keoghan said of Dominic that he thinks he’s “the smartest person on the island” – which wouldn’t be the impression an outsider has of Dominic’s stilted, unsupervised dialogue. In this scene, Dominic and Pádraic (Colin Farrell) discuss Pádraic’s “mean” trick to force someone off the island:

In this scene, Dominic asks Siobhán (Kerry Condon) if she could return the favor:

This is the first Oscar nomination for Keoghan.

In an interview with the British GQKeoghan described how watching nature documentaries influenced his acting – fascinated, he said, by “how animals can say so much without saying anything”.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is playing in theaters, available on demand and on home video, and streaming on HBO Max

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere at once”

Fame found Ke Huy Quan early when as a child he starred alongside Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”. He followed that with a starring role in “The Goonies.” But then Hollywood lost interest in Quan’s acting talent, and so he turned to work behind the camera, as a stunt coordinator.

His acting dreams were rekindled with the 2018 release of “Crazy Rich Asians.” “I saw him three times at the theater, I cried each time”, Quan said “Sunday morning”. “But one of the reasons I cried was because I wanted to be up there with them.”

He got a second chance with “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a multiverse action comedy about second chances. He plays Waymond Wang, a laundromat owner in one universe, whose alternate incarnations of Waymonds help guide his wife Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) through cascading realities in order to achieve her dreams and restore her relationship with her daughter. .

In this scene, Waymond transforms into an alternate universe Waymond and introduces his unsuspecting wife to an “alternative life path”. She will come to discover many others:

In this scene, Waymond urges Evelyn to “be nice” as a way forward in life and in their relationship. Excerpt from The Daniels screenplay: “Abstract and delicate images of Waymond throughout the multiverse: he is ecstatic, upset, laughingly crying, bored. Evelyn sees a full and complete vision of her husband for the first time since she fell in love for the first time, maybe ever.”

Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance. This is his first Oscar nomination.



Ke Huy Quan, star of “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” 07:24

“Everything, everywhere, at once” is now in theaters, and available on request and home videoand broadcast on Show time

Also:

See more :

More



