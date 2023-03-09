TSA agents seize actor Mike Epps’ gun in Indianapolis

Airport police say federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the carry-on of actor and comedian Mike Epps, who was trying to board a flight at Indianapolis International Airport .

Transportation Security Administration agents discovered the Smith & Wesson .38 caliber gun Sunday morning inside Epps’ backpack, airport police said. Epps, 52, told officers at the TSA checkpoint that he forgot he had the gun in his bag.

Officers seized the weapon but did not arrest Epps. Airport officials did not say where Epps was flying or whether he was traveling alone. The TSA forwarded the case to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

Spokesman Michael Leffler said Wednesday the prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case.

Those cases rarely result in criminal charges, Leffler said.

I think it’s important to note that the burden of proof required by law and case law requires you to prove whether an individual knowingly or intentionally brought the firearm, he added. Generally speaking, the most common circumstance is that firearms located by the TSA or airport police are unintentionally left in bags.

The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment from a representative for Epps.

Epps, a native of Indianapolis, has starred in such films as The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, Next Friday” and Friday After Next. He appears in the upcoming Marvel film Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson, and the Apple TV series + Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration seized a record 6,542 firearms at airports across the country. Most people who are stopped for having a gun at an airport checkpoint say they forgot they had the gun with them.