Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Subhash Ghai pay tribute to Satish Kaushik. Bollywood





Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Soni Razdan have expressed their grief and paid tribute to late filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik. According to a new report, Satish died of a heart attack early Thursday morning. The filmmaker-actor died at the age of 67. (Also read | Satish Kaushik’s last tweet was from a Holi party with Javed Akhtar) Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a photo of herself and Satish Kaushik as they shook hands. She wrote: “I woke up to this terrible news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji was personally also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti.” Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a tweet about Satish’s death. He wrote, “Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss to all of us and his family! Condolences to his family and friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai (brother)!” Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a tweet about Satish’s death. Madhur Bhandarkar posted a photo with Satish in which the duo sat together while posing for the camera. Satish was seen smiling in the photo while dressed in a floral shirt under a purple jacket and jeans. Madhur wrote, “I am so shocked to learn of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who has always been vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be greatly missed by the film fraternity and millions of fans. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti (folding hands emoji) @satishkaushik2.” Madhur Bhandarkar posted a photo with Satish in which the duo sat together while posing for the camera. Early Thursday morning, actor Anupam Kher shared a black and white photo of himself and Satish on Twitter. He captioned the post, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik in my lifetime. One Stop so sudden on 45 year friendship!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! (broken heart emojis).” Reacting to this, actor Soni Razdan tweeted, “Sad beyond belief at this tragic news.” Soni also shared a message and wrote, “Shocked and heartbroken to hear that our contemporary @satishkaushik2 is no more. Many of us first met him while filming Mandi. It was a joyful and sweet soul who was always laughing. It’s very hard to I think he’s gone. RIP dear Satish, you will be sorely missed. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post. She wrote, “Too sudden and too sad…the kindest, happiest man.” Actor Arbaaz Khan shared a bunch of photos on Twitter with the Kate actor. The photos also featured his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. He wrote, “RIP Satish ji. We will miss you. Om Shanti.” Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post. Subhash Ghai shared a photo on Instagram with Satish as well. He wrote: “It’s just heartbreaking news to me that we have lost our best friend #DEAR SATISH – a man who always laughed even in the worst crises and supported anyone in their crisis A great artist . The greatest human being the greatest friend I know . He left us so suddenly so soon. I’m sad. All to @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas Om shanti.” Earlier, Anupam told news agency PTI that Satish died of a heart attack early Thursday morning. According to the report, Satish was at a friend’s house in Delhi when he complained of being unwell. “He felt uncomfortable and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack,” Anupam told PTI. Satish was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Udta Punjab. As a director, his most popular films are Salman Khan with Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. Satish, born April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter.

