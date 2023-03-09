Affordable housing complex approved for construction at 1657 N Western Avenue in Hollywood





Across from the Hollywood/Western subway station, a new affordable seniors housing complex is set to go ahead following the issuance of building permits by the LA Department of Building and Safety. The project site, a surface parking lot at 1657 N. Western Avenue, is now approved for construction of a nine-story building that would include 200 apartments for low-income seniors on the upper floors.

America First Multifamily Investors, LP, a subsidiary of commercial real estate finance company Greystone, announced last year that it had purchased $72 million in tax-exempt and taxable Mortgage Income Bonds to facilitate the acquisition of a half-acre property. It will use the funds to build apartments for seniors earning between 30 and 80 percent of the region’s median income level. Additionally, 99 of the units will be leased by The People Concern, which caters to seniors, residents at risk of homelessness and low-income families. Architect Edwin Mohabir designs the project, called Residence at the Entrepreneur, which is depicted in a rendering as a contemporary nine-story building. The mid-rise structure, in addition to living quarters, would include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, laundry room, computer room, and offices. Other members of the project team include ABS Properties, Inc., the administrative general partner and non-profit organization Kingdom Development, Inc. The development tax credit investor is Columbia Pacific Advisors .

ABS Properties, the administrative general partner, is also working with Greystone on an adaptive reuse project under construction that converts the adjacent Hollywood-Western Building into affordable housing for seniors. ABS has also filed plans with the City of Los Angeles to redevelop a site off the 101 Freeway with a 26-story apartment tower that would cater to low-income seniors. The company has repeatedly presented plans to redevelop the site on Western Avenue, filing an application to build a mixed-use structure with 95 apartments and commercial space on the site in 2020. Follow us on social networks: Twitter/Facebook / LinkedIn Looking for affordable housing? Visit lahousing.lacity.org/aahr And housing.lacounty.gov California State Income Limits in 2022 Click here for an additional affordable housing resource

