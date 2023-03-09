



US actor Bruce Willis’ family revealing he had been diagnosed with dementia has meant thousands more visitors to the Alzheimer’s Society website, the charity has said. The 67-year-old Pulp Fiction star was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), with the news shared by his family on Instagram on February 16. It followed the announcement, in March 2022, that he was suffering from aphasiaa condition that affects language and speech. Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Kate Lee said Alzheimers.org.uk saw 12,000% more visitors between February 14/15 and February 16/17. Ms Lee was speaking as the charity, which provides support for carers and patients with Alzheimer’s disease, launched a campaign to highlight the changing nature of intimate relationships following a diagnosis of dementia, which has received celebrity endorsements. The campaign includes a moving TV and radio ad, narrated by Oscar-winning British actor Colin Firth. He comes after Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, asked the paparazzi not to yell at the actor and said members of the press tried to speak to her husband as he had coffee with friends. Sharing her experience as a carer, she said in an Instagram video: “If you’re someone who cares for someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out. ‘one in the world and just navigate safely, even just to have a cup of coffee. She asked photographers and “video people” to “keep your space” and asked other carers or dementia care specialists to share their tips and advice on how to get their loved ones out “in the world. safely”. Heming Willis once talked about how much putting his family’s needs above his own has took a “toll”, after her husband was diagnosed with aphasia. In an interview with The hump site last year she said: “I find it difficult to take the time to take care of myself every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I don’t think makes me a kind of hero. “This amount of caring for everyone else in my family hurt my mental health and my overall health, and it didn’t help anyone in my family.” Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





The NHS says FTD causes changes in personality, behavior, language and movement, due to the areas of the brain it affects, the front and sides of the brain. It mainly affects people between the ages of 45 and 65. As with other forms of dementia, the onset of the disease is slow at first, but gets progressively worse. There is currently no cure for FTD, but treatments such as medications, therapies, and memory activities can help control some of the symptoms.

