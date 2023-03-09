Ian Falconer, creator of Olivia the energetic piglet, dies at 63





Ian Falconer, who had built a successful career designing opera sets with David Hockney and drawing covers for The New Yorker when he turned a character he originally created as a Christmas present for a niece into Olivia , a children’s book about a rambunctious piglet who became an editorial sensation, died Tuesday in Norwalk, Connecticut. He was 63 years old. His attorney and agent, Conrad Rippy, said the cause was kidney failure. Mr Falconer hit the children’s book jackpot in 2000 with Olivia, which was named Caldecott’s Book of Honor and remained on the New York Times Children’s Picture Book Bestseller list for 107 weeks . He presents his young heroine with sober designs in grey, black and red. It’s Olivia, the first page read, under a drawing of the singing piglet from a book called 40 Very Loud Songs. She is good at many things.

By the time Olivia falls into bed at the end of the book, she’s been playing dress up in all the clothes and accessories she tries on, building a spectacular sandcastle in red, admiring artwork in a museum. and earned a timeout for attempting a Jackson. Imitation pollock on a wall in his house.

The book had a few sneaky touches for adults who would read it to their children, including reproductions of an actual Pollock and a detail of an Edgar Degas painting. Such adult flourishes would become a signature of the series a photographic portrait of Eleanor Roosevelt in Olivia Saves the Circus (2001), a portrait of the real Supreme Court justices (with Olivia superimposed) in Olivia Forms a Band (2006), photographs by Martha Graham in Olivia and the Fairy Princess (2012). The most recent book, Olivia the Spy, came out in 2017. You knew Olivia’ was going to be a big deal, Dwight Garner of The Times wrote when the third book in the series, Olivia and the Missing Toy, appeared in 2003, because at birthday parties and Christmas morning , people kept giving your kids copy. Or rather, people kept giving you copies of it, because Olivia is one of those children’s books, filled with references to Callas and Jackson Pollock and ballet, that hip moms and dads like to give to children of other trendy moms. and dads.

For his latest children’s book, published last year, Falconer switched species. It was called Two Dogs and told the story of Augie and Perry, twin dachshunds who one day escape from their home while their human owners are at work and wreak havoc outside, but manage to escape. to blame. Jennifer Krauss, writing in The Times, called it a delightful tour de force and named it one of the best children’s picture books of 2022.

In a 2012 interview with The Times, Falconer was asked what makes a good children’s book. If I had to say one thing, it would be don’t underestimate your audience, he said. Children will understand things; it’s what they do best to sort out the world. Ian Woodward Falconer was born on August 25, 1959 in Ridgefield, Connecticut to Alexandra and Bruce Falconer. Her father was an architect, and her mother co-owned a delicatessen, taught art, and ran a sailing school. He grew up in Connecticut and went to high school at Cambridge School of Weston in Massachusetts. He studied art history at New York University for two years, then studied painting at the Parsons School of Design in New York before joining the Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles. On the west coast, he began working with Mr. Hockney, the famous artist and stage designer, and was his romantic partner for a time. (Christopher Simon Sykes, in the second volume of his biography of Hockney, quotes Mr. Falconer saying that he would often be woken at night by Mr. Hockney, and then you would probably hear his Picasso lecture for the 85th time.) Among their collaborations of high level was staged by Puccinis Turandot in 1992 for the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the San Francisco Opera. The new Turandot that concludes the 1991-92 season of the Lyric Operas is a show from which you literally come out humming the setting, writes John von Rhein in his review for the Chicago Tribune. For this and other productions, Mr. Falconer also designed costumes.

It was here, he once wrote, that I learned the ancient and delicate art of turning a tall, tough, aggressive, middle-aged dramatic soprano into an 18-year-old virgin princess.

Mr. Hockney provided a tongue-in-cheek back cover for Olivia’s original book. Olivia’s understanding of abstract composition is extraordinary for a 6-year-old, he wrote. By the mid-1990s, Mr. Falconer was back on the East Coast, living in New York and continuing to work on stage, as well as working as an illustrator. His first of 30 covers for The New Yorker appeared in July 1996. A favorite, he told The Times, appeared in 2000 and showed beauty pageant contestants, a row of blonde beauties sweeping away -piece showing their perfect pearls, and a snarling raven-haired Miss New York in the middle, like a bad tooth.

For Christmas 1996, he made his 3-year-old niece, Olivia, a book with the piglet character who was, for all intents and purposes, an energetic and imaginative human child. Even at age 3, he told USA Today in 2003, the real Olivia could argue, get in the way, bulldoze or filibuster through any inconvenience to achieve her goal. And always in the most beautiful way. Why a piglet? The piglets seem to be the right shape for small children because their heads are too big for their bodies, he told Newsday in 2003. Everything is oversized. In 1998, Anne Schwartz of Simon & Schuster was looking for an illustrator for a book and approached Mr. Falconer, having noticed his New Yorker covers. He wasn’t interested in the assignment, but he showed her the book he had made for his niece.

I looked at the heavens, Ms. Schwartz told USA Today. I knew my ship had arrived. Mr. Falconers’ father died at the age of 25. He is survived by his mother, Alexandra Austin, and two sisters, Tonia Falconer Barringer and Tory Falconer Crane. He lived in the Rowayton section of Norwalk. Nickelodeon made an animated television series based on the character Olivia in 2009. In 2001, Falconer admitted to being somewhat surprised by the success of his creation. It’s a little awkward, he told Newsday that year. All these years I worked so hard to paint and draw, and I will be remembered for this pig. Yet, he added, there are worse things that can happen to someone.

