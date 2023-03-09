Ready to take up the challenge: Le Roy students stage Les Misrables | Entertainment

LE ROY Sitting outside the dress rehearsal, Ashlyn Puccio, a senior playing Fantine in Le Roys Les Misérables, said it surprised her how connected she was to parts of the musical.
It’s really amazing how connected this can be to modern times, she said. Personally, in my character, I can connect to the feeling of being alone. It’s something that many high school students experience at some point in their lives, feeling completely isolated and alone. Just be abandoned.
Le Roy will join Batavia in staging Les Misérables, one of the most difficult musicals short of making an opera.
Principal Jackie McLean said last year the school did Newsies. The students did very well, but she wanted to give them something that would be a challenge.
Our reason for doing these shows isn’t just to give them a show, it’s to teach them, she says.
One of the lessons McLean wanted to teach students is that Les Miserables is a sung performance, like an opera. There’s not a lot of downtime, and the style of opera is very different from the typical musicals Le Roy did in the past.
Additionally, the overall theme of the show is the idea of accepting everyone and fighting for the rights of everyone, McLean said. I feel like it’s a very relevant topic right now, and something kids connect to very strongly.
Lynne Belluscio said a few of the musical theater students actually visited the Woodward Memorial Library to see Victor Hugo’s rare novels, including Les Miserables.
At first I thought they might be written in French, but Trish Riggi checked for me, and they are the 1893 edition published by George H. Richmond & Co. of New York translated by Mr. Jules Gray, a writes Belluscio.
Victor Hugo was born in France in 1802. In 1823, at the age of 21, he published his first novel, Hans of Iceland. A year later, he published a collection of poems. In 1827, he published a political drama Cromwell, and he won public acclaim for a historical novel, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.
The next chapter of his life was filled with extraordinary literary expression and personal tragedy. In fact, he went into exile for nearly 20 years because of his political views.
Hugo settled with his family in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey where he wrote Les Miserables. During this time, Hugo also renounced slavery and wrote to the United States government asking to spare John Brown’s life, saying: One slave on earth is enough to dishonor the freedom of all men. Thus, the abolition of slavery is, at this time, the supreme goal of thinkers.
Hugo died in 1885. He received a state funeral and Hugo’s body lay undisturbed under the Arc de Triomphe. He is buried in the Pantheon.
When it comes to putting Les Miserables, McLean said she’s thrilled that Le Roy has new lights that were installed as part of a capital project.
Really used the lights in a huge way to help create different spaces on stage, she said. It’s a much more simplistic set than what we used previously.
As for the interpretation, Le Roy will also stick to tradition.
Joe Kusmierczak, assistant director, loves Les Miserables. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, Les Misrables was one of the great musicals he first fell in love with, he said.
I’ve always had this connection with him, and it’s such a difficult show that for a long time only professional theaters did it, he says. So, I never thought that I would have a chance to participate in it myself.
However, about a decade ago, Kusmierzak was able to take part in a community theater production of Les Miserables, and now Le Roy is finally able to do so in school.
It’s my 21st year teaching here, and I’ve been waiting all this time for the right year to do Les Miserables, he says.
Evan Williams, a senior playing Jean Valjean, said he thinks Les Misrables is an amazing and incredibly empowering show. He said it was cool that they were able to do it as a high school.
Nate Yauchzee, a senior playing Inspector Javert, was first introduced to Les Misérables when he was a 7th grader in the marching band.
It was our theme, and I didn’t really know what it was, he said. It was a tough show back then, and when they announced we would be doing it this year, I was a little nervous.
Yauchzee said he liked that the series didn’t have a happy ending, was a bit more serious, and gave him a different challenge.
Puccio said the fact that there is no happy ending is what is so interesting about Les Misrables. The fact that there is no relief.
Le Roy will present Les Miserables at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the auditorium of Le Roy High School, located at 9300 School Street Road in Le Roy. Advance tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults. They can be purchased at https://bit.ly/LRLesMisLive. At the door, tickets are $12 for students and seniors and $15 for adults.
For those who want to watch a virtual performance of the show, there will be two shows – 7 p.m. on March 17 and 18. A viewer costs $10 and a family viewing costs $30. Tickets for the virtual show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/LRLesMisVirtual.
