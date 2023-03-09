Satish Kaushik dies after heart attack: Urmila Matondkar to Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood mourns actor’s sudden passing | People News

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik died this morning at the age of 66. The actor and his close friend Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter. The veteran actor was known for his cinematic performances and remarkable direction.

Satish was born on April 13, 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He studied acting at the famous National School of Drama in Delhi. The industry is shocked by his sudden demise and many actors, actresses, filmmakers are mourning his death.

Actress Neha Dhupia took her photo on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for the movie, thank you for the laughs, rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji. My love and strength to the family #gonetoosoon”

Veteran actress Urmila Matondkar wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the sad news of the passing of a talented actor, director and wonderful human being #SatishaKaushik ji. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti friends”

Manoj Bajpayee, saddened by the actor’s passing, wrote, “Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss to all of us and his family! Condolences to his family and friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!”

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh tweeted: “Condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Satish ji Om Shanti”

Additionally, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, “I am so shocked to learn of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who has always been vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be greatly missed by the brotherhood. cinematic and to millions of fans. , My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.”

Many other celebrities mourned the sudden death of ‘Mr. Actor from India.

Satish Kaushik was famous for his roles as “Calendar” in Anil Kapoor’s Mr. India and “Pappu Pager” in Deewana Mastana. Fans greatly appreciated his comedic timing. Salman Khan’s blockbuster “Tere Naam” and Arjun Rampal’s star “Vaada” were among the films Satish directed.

Anupam Kher tweeted in the morning about Kaushik’s sudden disappearance. “I know that “death is the last truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik when I was alive. Such a sudden stop on friendship 45 years old!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!” veteran actor Kher said in a Hindi tweet.

The actor died after suffering a heart attack at Delhi NCR. His body is currently at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram and will be transported to Mumbai after the autopsy.