$2.04 billion lottery winner buys $25.5 million home in the Hollywood Hills | Los Angeles





Countless people wonder what they would do if they hit the jackpot, and the Californian man who won the world’s biggest lottery prize has now shown his answer to that age-old question. Edwin Castro, winner of the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November, recently spent $25.5 million to buy a five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in Los Angeles’ glitzy Hollywood Hills, the publication real estate Dirt and cities Time newspaper reported for the first time. The Guardian independently confirmed the purchase of the gated mansion above the famed Chateau Marmont hotel through public filings, but could not immediately contact Castro for comment. Castros’ purchase, made through a limited liability company, nestled him among famous neighbors, including singer Ariana Grande, actor Dakota Johnson and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. And it was the most expensive estate sale in Hollywood Hills so far this year, according to the Times. Amenities in Castros’ new home include an infinity pool, cinema room, wine cellar, games room, steam shower, gym and sauna, according to the announcements, which also stated an initial asking price of nearly $30 million. . The sale closed on March 1, two weeks after California lottery officials publicly revealed Castros’ identity to satisfy a state law. Castro went to a convenience store in the Altadena, Los Angeles-area community to buy the Powerball ticket that won him the November 8 jackpot of over $2 billion. Instead of choosing to collect the full price via an annuity over 29 years, he opted for an immediate lump sum of over $997.6 million, meaning he invested over 2.5% of his new fortune in his mansion among the stars. Federal tax deductions reduced Castros’ earnings. But he was relatively lucky to win in one of the eight states that don’t tax Powerball winnings. Little is known about Castro, whose only public statement to date was written and read on his behalf by officials at a press briefing which revealed his identity but which he ignored. This statement described Castro as shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball and also expressed his gratitude that the ticket sales generated by the record jackpot benefited the California public school system. The odds that Castro overcame to win one of four Powerball draws held in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with a jackpot of $1 billion or more are hard to fathom. Player tickets purchased for $2 must match all numbers on five white balls and one red Powerball to win. The odds of doing so are one in 292 million. Players can’t do much to improve their odds. Given the high odds, it is not uncommon for the prize not to be won until a growing jackpot attracts more players to cover more possible number combinations. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Castro had to face charges that he sneakily won. A week after his identity was revealed, he was pursued by a man named Jose Rivera, who claimed to have bought the ticket that would have won him the Powerball draw on November 8 before it was stolen from him by a person identified by the fictitious name of Reggie. Rivera demanded that Castro only be paid after a thorough investigation, and he urged officials to show him video evidence of Castro buying the winning ticket, according to a report on People.com. California lottery officials have since declared that Castro was indeed the rightful winner and the ticket holder with the winning numbers 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball 10.

