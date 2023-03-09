Steubenville Council entertaining an entertainment area | News, Sports, Jobs





STEUBENVILLE – While one council member would like to revisit the idea of ​​creating a downtown entertainment district, another hopes to partner with several other entities to create a park for children and families in South Steubenville . At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilwoman Tracy McManamon said designating a downtown entertainment district “Would allow more liquor licenses in the area, for starters.” It would also allow customers to transport alcohol from one establishment to another and have containers open. “There may be components we want, there may be components we don’t want”, he said. “We just need to watch it and see what we want.” McManamon said that before doing anything, the board should “look at the ramifications for companies already there and also for potential future companies.” “And if we see that it has negative consequences, we will vote against it”, McManamon said. Councilor Royal Mayo, meanwhile, asked council to consider the possibility of partnering with the Diocese of Steubenville, the Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Authority and the library to develop a park at the south end, pointing out that the neighborhood lacks outdoor recreation space for children. He said he got the idea from a library worker, who told him she used to work in a community that had a park space next to the library, and said that the “wide open field” by the old Cathedral of the Holy Name could serve the purpose. “It would be a nice place for (leisure)”, he said. City Engineer Mike Dolak said crews have finished leveling downtown sidewalks, telling council “The only problem is some of them are too crowded, they couldn’t do those sections.” Shaving makes for a smoother transition, Dolak said. “We tried to eliminate as many tripping hazards as possible,” said Dolac. General Counsel Kimberly Hahn asked if the city would take care of the sections of sidewalk cordoned off around the trees they planted years ago. “It will depend on the council” said city manager Jim Mavromatis. “I’ll be more than happy to get you a price for all the wells and then it’ll be up to the council to do that.” Council also heard the second reading of an ordinance supporting the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission’s Downtown Fourth Street Safety Study, and the first reading of an ordinance supporting services preliminary engineering for the reconfiguration of the Sunset Boulevard route and the improvement of traffic signals., also a BHJ project. The Council also passed legislation authorizing Chief Financial Officer Dave Lewis to set up the necessary accounts for their $500,000 Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant, awarded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in December. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

