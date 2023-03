California Powerball jackpot winner buys $25.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion

The winner of last year’s record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has made his first big splurge. Edwin Castro, who showed up to claim the award in February, apparently used some of that life-changing money to buy a mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The mansion sold for a whopping $25.5 million, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Timesciting property records. Zillow indicates the date of sale as March 1st. It’s the most expensive sale in Hollywood Hills this year and one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the area, Flemming reports. The house was built in 2022 by developer Roman James, according to dirt.com. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion (with a footprint of 13,578 square feet) overlooks both the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont. The mansion sold for a whopping $25.5 million, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times, citing property records (Berlyn Photography)

The mansion sold for a whopping $25.5 million, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times, citing property records (Berlyn Photography) Despite the high price, Castro actually got a small deal on the purchase. The house, which has been listed by luxury real estate agents The agencyhad an original asking price of $29.95 million. “This new, modern retreat features an extensive array of luxury amenities and exquisite finishes. Breathtaking panoramic views of downtown to Century City are showcased through a wall of Fleetwood glass doors,” it reads. in the original list. The house has an infinity pool, a spa and two outdoor fireplaces and a cinema room, a fitness studio and a sauna inside. “Endless bonus features include a rooftop terrace, a five-car showroom in addition to the upper 2-car garage, and over 7 gated street locations,” the listing concludes. Castro won the biggest Powerball jackpot in history in November after buying a ticket at a convenience store in Altadena. For months, his identity remained a mystery as he apparently got his affairs in order. Castro elected to take the lump sum payment of $997.6 million. The one-of-a-kind piece of Los Angeles real estate has always cost Castro less than 3% of his earnings.



