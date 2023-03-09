A photographer frames his own American South

For years, photographer Tommy Kha barely spoke to his mother except for a few times when they did portraits together at home in Memphis, Tennessee. Sometimes the distance increased, becoming nasty. He was weird; she was disappointed. He left the South, first for graduate studies at Yale, then in New York. But over the past decade, he’s returned to Memphis as often as he could for work.

In the years that followed, these portraits he made with his mother, May Kha, as the central subject, unraveled some of the knots between them. And as Kha began taking photographs around his home, he revealed Memphis in a way that only a second-generation Asian American could.

Half, full, quarterhis new Aperture monograph, and Ghost Bites, one of his exhibitions at Baxter Street at the New York Camera Club, tell some of that story.

Kha, 34, grew up in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, the home of Elvis Presleys Graceland. Outside of the South, people met her origin story with disbelief. But where are you Really Since? they had asked. You don’t have an accent or sound southern. His grandparents fled China for Vietnam in the 1930s, then his parents fled Vietnam in 1983, spending eight months at sea, before settling in Memphis, where Kha was born.