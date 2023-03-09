Entertainment
A photographer frames his own American South
For years, photographer Tommy Kha barely spoke to his mother except for a few times when they did portraits together at home in Memphis, Tennessee. Sometimes the distance increased, becoming nasty. He was weird; she was disappointed. He left the South, first for graduate studies at Yale, then in New York. But over the past decade, he’s returned to Memphis as often as he could for work.
In the years that followed, these portraits he made with his mother, May Kha, as the central subject, unraveled some of the knots between them. And as Kha began taking photographs around his home, he revealed Memphis in a way that only a second-generation Asian American could.
Half, full, quarterhis new Aperture monograph, and Ghost Bites, one of his exhibitions at Baxter Street at the New York Camera Club, tell some of that story.
Kha, 34, grew up in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, the home of Elvis Presleys Graceland. Outside of the South, people met her origin story with disbelief. But where are you Really Since? they had asked. You don’t have an accent or sound southern. His grandparents fled China for Vietnam in the 1930s, then his parents fled Vietnam in 1983, spending eight months at sea, before settling in Memphis, where Kha was born.
Kha was very southern. His family just built ancestral altars instead of bottle trees, talked about Elvis in Cantonese and on their walls they only hung family photos, we don’t hang anything that isn’t a photo family, he said.
When I first came to Yale, he said, “People couldn’t figure out where to put Memphis on the map. Then he would name perhaps the most famous photographer in the South as his landmark, William Eggleston. Then it clicked for people.
During his undergraduate years at Memphis College of Art, Kha befriended Eggleston by simply showing up at the house. They weren’t talking about photographs. They watched movies. When Eggleston couldn’t find a copy of Alfred Hitchcocks Rebecca, Kha drove through Memphis to find the DVD. They have supported me ever since, he says of the Egglestons family.
While in school, Kha refused to work on the South, especially since anything from that corner of the world could conjure up references to Eggleston. He didn’t think he’d do a good impersonation anyway, but all that time away from home had stirred something inside him.
First, portraits of himself as a doctor, scientist and lawyer, everything he was meant to become as the son of immigrants. It was one of the first times I had a camera pointed at myself, he said, and it wasn’t exactly a photo of me.
Then he put his mother in the frame. Over the years, she has gone from a reluctant subject to a collaborator in what he calls half-self-portraits. The photographs have become softer, less melancholy, even fun. In one, Kha wears a traditional Tang costume, holding two woven fans, while he and May wear face masks with what is believed to look like Asian facial hair. I think my mother becomes more expressive if she’s more annoyed with me, he says. In another photo, she pretends to cry.
Love is what An-My Le, the photographer and companion of MacArthur, saw in the photographs of Kha and his mother. I imagine Tommy didn’t grow up being physically close to his mother like a lot of Asian kids, like me, grow up, she said, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t love or of intimacy. For her, she added, Tommy’s collaboration with his mother is about that love. You introduce yourself; you are present; you are working on something together.
In the book Half, Full, Quarter there are portraits of his aunt, his grandmother, and in other pages there are images of friends and strangers who hide behind his image. And in the Baxter Street exhibit, small photographs of altars in his family’s homes hang on the wall in a line that runs through the entire gallery. And aside from his family, there are the encroaching vines that have taken root throughout the Delta, the restaurant interiors lined with Big Mouth Billy Bass, the myrtle pancakes, the peculiar architecture of Memphis coupled with the complicated relationship he and his mother maintain.
Kha was tracing the outlines of his family’s history here, but he was also mapping the South that belonged to them.
It’s very Frankenstein, he said of Southern history and culture. He compared the faded regions to a collage and noted how this feeling of sewing different things that don’t go together was reflected in his photographs. As he once said in an artist statement, Memphis has become, for me, not just the place where I was raised, but an active boundary between fantasy and memory, nostalgia and history. , non-fiction and mythology.
Photographer Baldwin Lee, who has lived in East Tennessee since the early 1980s, said Tommy being Asian and queer, he and his family really stand out as being other. I really appreciate how growing up, coming to terms with his identity, moving away has put a hugely different perspective on who he thinks he is and how he feels about his particular upbringing.
In Lee’s mind, moonlight and magnolias, juke joints and languid southern nights were all romantic Southern notions, but of course plantations and slavery, segregation and civil rights were at the heart of its violent past. The South has always had its own mythology, and it continues to do so, he said. In my opinion, this is the most distinctive part of the country.
The same goes for the work of Khas. He really stands out, Lee said. His inventiveness, his creativity, his ability to make the necessary forms to talk about his subject is truly admirable. But as Lee added, Being Southern is a two-sided coin. This gives you some advantages, but it also comes with limitations.
Beneath the heavier, darker threads that drive Khas’ work, there’s also a sense of humor that runs through him. In one photograph, he placed an image of himself over a life-size cutout of Elvis. In another, he wears a trash bag and a Batman mask in his mother’s garden. Tommy’s use of humor reminds me of Yiddish humor, said John Pilson, a photographer and lecturer at Yale, with whom Kha studied. It’s a kind of investigative slapstick, throwing things off balance, bumping into them, or literally becoming key in the works, breaking things down in order to reveal their character. And while vulnerability plays a big role in Khas’ work, Pilson thinks the photographs retain an air of mystery.
Early in his career, a prominent photographer who has worked extensively in the South, including Memphis, told Kha, Nobody can do Southern pictures anymore, not after Eggleston. The comment stung, but he thought to himself: Who cares? There is always work to be done in the South.
Seven years ago, a package of family photographs arrived for Kha from May in Memphis. Inside, he found snapshots his mother had taken of her life before the war, before the children, before America. When he asked his mother where the photos were from, she told him, From a short period of time, before adding, My life stopped after a while. He realized that it wasn’t just his laugh and his likeness he had inherited, but also his turn to the camera.
These family snapshots are included in the book, alongside photographs of Khas from the Lorraine Motel where the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated; collages of his grandmother, his aunt, the restaurants where they worked and where they ate; and the portraits Kha made with his mother. Together, they form a picture not just of his family or how they called the South their home, but of the importance of humor, place-making, and ultimately photography for understanding Khas of this region.
As Pilson said, it’s part of how he survived. It was the effect of the Vietnam War on his parents, assimilation, the new and the old South that gave him his sense of place. He couldn’t help laughing. He had to.
Half, Full, Quarter, edited by Lesley A. Martin, is drawn from a handful of Khas projects that have not been shown together before. Sarah Meister, executive director of Apertures, drew a line from Eggleston and William Christenberry through Khas’ work. As much as he is a Southern photographer and has issues of belonging to the South, she said, as much as she felt he was more concerned with a larger issue of who was depicted in the history of the photography. This is partly why he was drawn to self-portraiture.
And while many local artists lean towards Southern Gothic, Meister noted how playful his work is. I think it helps someone who doesn’t have such an intimate understanding of queer identity or a personal connection to a Southern landscape, she said.
For Kha, his approach to photography has to do with all of these aspects of being Southern, of being Asian, of being Asian American, of being queer.
For him, taking photographs is just a language. Language is community activity, he said, and community activity is why we have slang, dialect, why we have accents. I take pictures, so I can find other people who speak the same way as me.
Thinking back to all the things that got him to this point in his career, he said: It’s kind of like a collage for me. I am the sum of all those I have met.
During the pandemic, another period of silence passed between Kha and his mom. I didn’t do anything this time, he said. But now, when he returns home, they fall into a rhythm. She asks if he is hungry. She asks if they have to eat first before taking pictures. And she asks if he has any ideas for pictures. The funny thing, Kha said, is that she never looks at the pictures. She doesn’t even ask about them. It’s just our thing.
