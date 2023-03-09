Death of Satish Kaushik: Bollywood actor dies aged 67





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik has died aged 67. The news was confirmed by his colleague and actor Anupam Kher on social media. Kaushik is well known in India for his comedic roles, including Calendar in Mr IndiaPappu Pager in Deewana Mastana and as Chanu Ahmed in the British film by Sarah Gavrons brick path. He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice, in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! Cher wrote. But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik in my lifetime. Such a complete stop on a 45 year friendship!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Kaushiks’ cause of death has yet to be revealed. Many Bollywood personalities have paid tribute to Kaushik. I woke up to this horrible news, he was my greatest cheerleader, a successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, loved directing him in rush, wrote l actor Kangana Ranaut. We will miss him. I am so shocked to learn of the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who has always been vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be greatly missed by the film fraternity and millions of admirers. My deepest condolences to his family members, said director Madhur Bhandarkar. Chanda Mama is gone, actor Akshay Kumar wrote, referring to the character played by Kaushik in the 1997 film Kumars Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr and Mrs Khiladi. I’m sure he already puts a smile on everyone’s face in heaven. Om Shanthi. In his latest Instagram post, Kaushik was last seen celebrating Holi 2023 at Javed Akhtar, at Shabana Azmis with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Mahima Chaudhry. He was born in Mahendragarh in the northern state of Haryana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/satish-kaushik-death-bollywood-b2297081.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos