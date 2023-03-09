6 Secrets of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World at Hollywood Universal Studios is freshly opened to the general public, giving fans of Mario characters a chance to immerse themselves in the Mushroom Kingdom. Although the new world isn’t huge, there’s so much to see that it’s easy to miss every detail on your first trip.

Luckily, SYFY WIRE was able to dig into every nook and cranny of the country to compile a few essentials to look for when embarking on your tour. We’ve already created a handy guide to the premium ride in the land, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, so here we’ll focus on other things to see and do.

RELATED: Nintendo Legend Shigeru Miyamoto Explains How He Helped Create Universal Parks’ Super Nintendo World

1-UP Factory Outlet

Every great ride ends in a gift shop, and that’s also the case with Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. The AR attraction knocks guests into the 1-Up Factory Store, which is the only retail store inside the Mushroom Kingdom. Although there are other Super Nintendo World-branded stores in the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park and Universal CityWalk, the 1-Up Factory offers park-exclusive items that can only be purchased at this location. For example, there were thongs and commemorative shirts available in the store just for opening week. So, when you visit, be sure to ask which items are exclusive to the store so you can get an extra special souvenir.

Exclusive food and drinks

When you go down the escalators to the lower level of the park, there is a specific Mario themed drink and popcorn stand which is the exclusive place in the park to get those specific themed snacks. For popcorn bucket collectors, you can purchase either a Mario Kart bucket or a Super Star commemorative bucket. On the drink side, there are three Fruity Cream Soda drinks: Mario (strawberry), Luigi (green apple) and Peach (peach). Each also includes boba, coconut syrup, and vanilla ice cream. You can also find a super cute 1-Up Mushroom drink bottle (green) or a Super Mushroom drink bottle (red).

The frozen glacier

Once you’re inside the grounds, you’ll see all sorts of ledges and levels that seem out of bounds, but one is actually a lookout to visit. Look for the staircase near Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown. It will take you up two flights of stairs to a landing that will direct you to Frosted Glacier. On the outdoor gazebo, you’ll find question boxes covered in fake snow, a special AR viewer that overlays the real park with characters from around the world, and a side room with lots of ways to get extra points and game stamps. ‘application.

RELATED: “Let’s Go!”: Super Nintendo World Holds Launch Event at Universal Studios Hollywood

M 8-bit special surprises

Hidden inside the gray bricks in four different locations within the world are embedded M symbols that can be easy to miss if you’re not looking. However, the Universal Studios Super Nintendo World section provides a map showing where to find all four symbols. When you place your Power-Up Strip on the symbol, you conjure up OG 8-bit versions of Peach, Mario, Luigi, and Bowser. For your efforts you will get points and stamps for finding them all.

Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown

If you want to invest in a Power-Up group and sync it with the Universal Studios app, there is a reward exclusive to group owners. keys of your choice from four interactive key challenges inside the world. Once you save three keys in your app, you can access the showdown with your party and enter Bowser Jr’s kingdom. Once inside, you’ll be ushered into a room where your shadow will be slotted into the game to earn the Golden Mushroom in the latest Shadow Showdown. Participants will be active as you clear video game bombs, jump for Power-Ups and earn coins. There will be 10 competitors next to you and if you get the highest score in the room you will also earn special stamps in the app.

Visit Peach, Mario and Luigi

Inside the world, you’ll see a white and pink gazebo, which is where fans can meet Princess Peach for a photoshoot. There is a queue to participate, but the queue moves quickly and there is no cost to say hello and take a photo. If Mario and Luigi are your favorite icons, you can line up to take a photo with the brothers near the center of the world. And if you visit them all, you’ll earn special stamps and points in the Universal Studios app.

Of course, Super Nintendo World isn’t the only exciting thing happening in Mario’s world.; The movie Super Mario Bros.set to open Friday, April 7, is the first cinematic translation of the Mario video game franchise in nearly three decades, and features a simply awesome voice cast led by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen.

Can’t get enough of the theme lands at Universal theme parks? Be sure to check out The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and then binge on all the movies, now streaming onPeacock.